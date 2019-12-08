Eagles Rumors: Looking at Potential Trade & Free-Agent Targets

Weaknesses were made to be strengths. Good thing the Eagles have a ton of them.

If nothing else, the Eagles have shown they have glaring weaknesses at some pretty important positions. For example, their wide receivers have greatly underachieved and proven to be borderline high school starters.

Philadelphia also has had a roller-coaster ride in the secondary, with Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills conducting a sometimes absentee orchestra.

While the Eagles may still qualify for the postseason — the odds at that happening are not slim at all — it is never too soon to start looking ahead to next season. More importantly, the free-agent class for 2020.

Eagles Rumors: Top 5 Potential Free-Agent Targets

The list of potential free agents for 2020 is expansive, filled with several impact players that could immediately help the Eagles’ anemic offense. There are also a few options they could pursue via trades and in the draft. Let’s take a quick educated guess on the guys that should be on GM Howie Roseman’s radar.

“The Philadelphia #Eagles, leading cause of heart attacks and alcoholism in the greater Philadelphia area since 1933” pic.twitter.com/JqjYDukyUR — EROCK (@TheMightyER0CK) December 1, 2019

A.J. Green, Wide Receiver

The easiest target would be free-agent wide receiver A.J. Green. The Eagles were heavily linked to him at the trade deadline, but the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately decided not to trade him. Why? Well, the common assumption was they were going to lock Green up to a long-term deal. That hasn’t happened. Instead, Green sat out the entire 2019 season and might be looking to cash in during 2020.

80 Days until #NFL100 80 yards of @ajgreen_18 leaving every defender in the dust 😳 pic.twitter.com/HDkQO5JX7c — NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2019

The Eagles should think about paying the man. Green has been a top-five receiver since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2011. He has 602 career receptions for 8,907 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns. Green is elite, in the Odell Beckham and Julio Jones conversation. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green makes perfect sense for Philadelphia and that’s a sentiment agreed here.

Odell Beckham, Wide Receiver

Is Odell Beckham Jr. happy in Cleveland or not? It’s been the never-ending saga with the diva receiver, although he tried to set the record straight the other day by saying he was happy with the Browns. Either way, the Eagles should be on speed dial with his agent to see if there is any chance Beckham would be interested in “greener” scenery. Beckham is arguably the best receiver in the game, with extensive experience playing in the NFC East.

Ok😑😑😑… I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 … — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

He’s earning a reputation as a nomad, or NFL mercenary, as he continues to switch teams and stoke rumors. But he’s the best nomad at his position. Beckham would give Carson Wentz a playmaker the likes of which he’s never seen.

The LSU product has 447 career receptions for 6,281 receiving yards since entering the league in 2014. Philadelphia would have to work a trade to acquire Beckham from Cleveland, but he’s under a team-friendly deal and could be available come March.

Bradley Roby, Cornerback

The best guy you never heard of. Bradley Roby has quickly established himself as the Texans’ lock-down cornerback, especially after nearly intercepting Tom Brady twice a few weeks ago (Roby got one pick, but a second one was called back due to a penalty).

Roby has one interception and five passes defensed, along with 28 total tackles in his first year in Houston. His 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash allows him to cover a lot of ground.

Roby was a big part of Denver’s historic defense that won a Super Bowl in 2014. He played the nickel cornerback spot opposite starters Chris Harris and Aqib Talib. Roby signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Houston last March and the team will likely try to extend him. However, the Eagles could swoop in and steal Roby with a bigger offer for the 27-year-old. They should.

Robby Anderson, Wide Receiver

Anderson is another guy the Eagles could have pulled off a deadline deal for but chose not to. The speedy receiver — he ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash — would provide the field-stretching threat that Carson Wentz so desperately needs on offense. Anderson has 36 catches for 546 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Jets, including a 92-yard scoring strike. He’s really good.

Darnold to @youngamazing9 = TOUCHDOWN! A combination to get used to after last season. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cOAIKAMUeH — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2019

The 26-year-old might not want to leave New York, especially considering his chemistry with second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. But money talks, right? The Eagles would be best suited in making Anderson an offer. He and DeSean Jackson could be a lethal one-two speed tandem in the NFL.

Terrell Suggs, Linebacker

Suggs has primarily played the 3-4 pass-rushing linebacker role throughout his Hall-of-Fame career. Not a problem. Remember, there is a good chance defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could be gone after the season. The 37-year-old Suggs doesn’t seem like an appealing option on the surface but imagine the leadership and guidance he could give the younger guys.

Getting Suggs at this stage in his football life would be like the Broncos getting Brian Dawkins in 2009. He’s got something left in the tank as evidenced by his 5.5 sacks this season for Arizona. Suggs, who has notched 138 career sacks, is only two years removed from an 11-sack season and a Pro Bowl nod. He’s worth the investment. Of course, Suggs may decide to retire at the end of the season.

