Philly Newspaper Trolls Nick Foles with Strange Headline [LOOK]

Carson Wentz delivered the most meaningful win of his young career on Sunday. Maybe his signature moment — until next week’s must-win contest in New Jersey.

Wentz turned in a masterful performance during the Eagles’ 17-9 win over the Cowboys. He kept the ship afloat by making timely plays and showing tremendous poise under pressure. Obviously, someone had to use it as an opportunity to cut his predecessor down to size.

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Daily News ran a picture of a victorious Wentz on their front page with the headline: “Nick Who?” It seemed to imply that Wentz had surpassed Foles in his greatness. That somehow beating a listless Cowboys team in December was better than winning a Super Bowl.

The timing was off and the tone was inappropriate. Sure, Wentz and Foles will inevitably get compared for eternity. This wasn’t the stage or the setting for any of that. The Eagles were coming off a season-saving win and Wentz deserved his moment in the spotlight, not a shared lantern.

Watch Out: Eagles Now ‘Factor’ with Healthy Quarterback

This is the first time in more than three seasons that Carson Wentz isn’t limping in December. He’s at full strength, with no back brace or surgically-repaired knee.

According to Peter King, everyone better take notice. A healthy Wentz could spell big trouble for the rest of the league and make the Eagles a dangerous out if they somehow sneak into the playoffs.

Which they can do simply by beating the Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, NJ. King wrote the following in his popular “Football Morning in America” column for NBC Sports:

Since that rainy/corny halftime revelation in the first Giants game, Wentz is 3-0, has put up 74 points, has completed 71 percent of his passes, with zero turnovers and six TDs. He’s who the Eagles drafted, who the Eagles paid top dollar. We’re entering Week 17, at the pesky Giants, and a win means Wentz will play in his first playoff game at home. His first playoff game, period. It’s late December, I said to him, and you’re healthy, and you’re playing. What’s that like? “Ha ha,” he said, sounding like he needed to knock on some nearby wood. “I mean, this is . . . it’s God’s plan. This is what I expect to be doing every year. I haven’t been playing in these games in a while because of injuries. So thankful to be in a playoff-type game, the kind of game I came here to play in. I expect to be playing in December and helping our team get to the playoffs.”

King added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles won a playoff game. First, they have to beat New York. One game at a time.

Dallas Goedert Leads Eagles Players in Snaps

It shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Dallas Goedert led the Eagles’ skill-players in total snaps.

The second-year tight end was targeted six straight times on a key drive to end the first half. While that one resulted in a missed field goal, Goedert made his presence felt all night.

With Zach Ertz nursing sore ribs — he was seen getting taped up on the sideline and later in a flak jacket — Goedert stepped up big time. He finished with nine catches for 91 yards (12 targets) and scored the game’s first touchdown.

He played 65 total offensive snaps (90-percent), plus another nine snaps on special teams. Ertz and Miles Sanders tied for the second-most snaps with 59 apiece.

