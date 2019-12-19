Three Key Eagles Players May Receive Big Incentive Bonuses

Agents always find ways to get their players paid in creative ways. The biggest one is through performance-based incentives.

Three Eagles players stand to receive hefty pay bumps from their play on the field this season. Jason Kelce, Zach Ertz and Brandon Brooks are all in line for bonuses, according to former sports agent Joel Corry.

Kelce is expected to get at least $750,000 in bonus money and that figure could escalate to as much as $1.5 million. The Eagles center is due $930,000 in base salary for 2019, with another $500,000 added if Kelce plays at least 90-percent of the offensive snaps. He’s only missed one snap so far this season and leads the entire team with 1,017 snaps, or 99.9-percent of the total snaps.

Brooks and Ertz will benefit from qualifying for and playing in the Pro Bowl. Yes, they have to actually play in the game to get their bonus checks. Ertz’s 2020 and 2021 base salaries increase by $250,000, according to Corry, while Brooks’ 2020 base salary will go up by $250,000.

Ertz is due a base salary of $6.4 million in 2020 and a whopping $8.25 million in 2021, per Spotrac. Meanwhile, Brooks is due a base salary of $1 million in 2020.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is on track to earn $3.425M in incentives. My look at the status of performance bonuses (incentives & salary escalators) for 25 notable NFL players via @CBSSports. https://t.co/5vD7dmAIR4 — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) December 19, 2019

Ertz Looking to Break Jason Witten’s Record

Zach Ertz can make some history on Sunday and throw some shade at the Cowboys in the process.

The Eagles tight end sits just three receptions shy of breaking Jason Witten’s record for most catches by a tight end through his first sevens seasons. Ertz stands at 521 receptions while Witten had 523 in his first seven seasons.

Ertz will likely achieve the record in the first quarter considering he’s the Eagles’ most dangerous pass-catcher. More importantly, Witten will be on the sideline to see him do it.

Ertz broke Witten’s record for most receptions in a single season last year when he hauled in 116 balls. The previous mark had been 110, set by Witten back in 2012. It could be even more incentive for the Eagles to beat the Cowboys, not that they need it.

Most receptions by a TE, 1st 7 seasons (per @pfref): Jason Witten – 523

ZACH ERTZ – 521

Jimmy Graham – 499

Travis Kelce – 496 pic.twitter.com/0HMkn9zUOm — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) December 18, 2019

Eagles-Cowboys Tickets Breaking the Bank

Eagles tickets had plummeted in recent weeks, including reaching a ridiculous low of $40 per ticket two weeks ago. Those days are long gone.

Following a two-game winning streak — plus a chance to clinch the NFC East — prices have soared back up for Sunday’s showdown against Dallas. A standing-room-only ticket was selling for $157 on StubHub (as of Dec. 19), with lower-level seats going for $270. The Eagles need to beat the Cowboys and then defeat the Giants in Week 17 to win the division.

“We know what’s going on. At the same time, we’re treating it as another game and we’re aware of everything,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’re real excited and for one, I’m real excited that we’re at home. I know these fans are going to show up and be loud. I can’t wait until Sunday afternoon.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!