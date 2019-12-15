Eagles vs. Redskins Prediction: Don’t Expect Points in DC

Despite underachieving for most of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles still control their own destiny to win the NFC East. With a victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Philadelphia can set up an essential one-game playoff for the division title next week at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the Birds must not look past a Redskins team that has played relatively better since Dwayne Haskins took over as the starting quarterback.

Washington has won two of their last three games and covered the number last week in Green Bay, losing 20-15 to the Packers. The Eagles did just enough to erase an early deficit and defeat the Giants 23-17 in overtime, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Philadelphia enters the game tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the division standings.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Eagles a 74.0% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Redskins.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Eagles vs. Redskins Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 1:00 pm

Location: FedEx Field (Landover, Maryland)

TV: FOX

Spread: Eagles -6

Total: 39

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Eagles -6 and has stayed there at most books despite the majority of the bets and money coming in on the Redskins.

Betting Trends

Eagles are 6-7 SU and 4-9 ATS this season

Redskins are 3-10 SU and 6-7 ATS this season

Under is 7-6 in Eagles games this season

Under is 8-5 in Redskins games this season

Analysis & Picks

I’m positive I will be in the minority with this pick, but my contrarian side can’t stay away in this game. The Redskins have had some dog performances this season, and it was tough backing them last week at Lambeau Field, but Haskins did just enough and Green Bay showed why they are overvalued as a long favorite. The line is obviously much shorter this week at home against a divisional opponent, but the same logic applies. Philadelphia’s injury report is longer than a CVS receipt as they will suit up just three healthy bodies at wide receiver this week with Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffrey both sidelined with injuries. The Eagles will also be without running back Jordan Howard and defensive end Derek Barnett as the team continues to get bit hard by the injury bug. The Eagles should find a way to win, but I can’t lay almost a touchdown with a team that has struggled so much on offense this season and is so banged up at key positions. The Skins have shown some fight the last couple of weeks and have a better ATS record than the Eagles do. Give me the points here and feel free to sprinkle on the under as well.

PICK: Redskins +6

READ NEXT: Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction: Can Drew Lock’s Magic Continue in KC?

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith