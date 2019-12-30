Eagles-Seahawks Playoff Tickets, Game Information & Betting Lines

It’s Victory Monday in Philadelphia and the green-flu epidemic is going around town. The Eagles are back in the playoffs.

The team’s thrilling 34-17 win over the Giants on Sunday breathed new life into a football team once left for dead. Not anymore. The Eagles won the NFC East division with a 9-7 record and get ready to host a home playoff game on Jan. 5 at 4:40 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Their opponent? The Seattle Seahawks. The same Seattle team that marched into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles 17-9 back in Week 12. It’s not going to be easy. It never is.

“I just remember the turnovers,” Wentz said of that first Eagles-Seahawks meeting on Nov. 24. “I think offensively we did some decent things. We just gave them the ball. Those are the things that will get cleaned up. We’re pumped that it’s at home. We’re going to take advantage of that and have some fun next week.”

Malcolm Jenkins put into words what everyone was thinking about the Eagles’ unexpected invite into the postseason party. The starting safety said: “You ever had that friend that you frankly don’t like, and yet they ALWAYS show up to the party UNINVITED, super loud, and you know they prolly gonna start a fight? ✋🏾 well we’re that friend 😎 let’s have some fun.”

You ever had that friend that you frankly don’t like, and yet they ALWAYS show up to the party UNINVITED, super loud ,and you know they prolly gonna start a fight? ✋🏾 well we’re that friend 😎 let’s have some fun 🍾😤 #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/skrXES0YUW — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 30, 2019

Eagles Open as One-Point Favorites over Seahawks

Throw away those dog masks because the Eagles will enter the playoffs as home favorites.

That’s right. Philadelphia opened the week as a one-point betting favorite to beat Seattle. The over-under has been listed at 45.5.

NFL Wild-card weekend opening lines (BetOnline): Bills @ Texans -3

O/U 38.5 Titans @ Patriots -4

O/U 40 Vikings @ Saints -7

O/U 44.5 Seahawks @ Eagles -1

O/U 45.5 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 30, 2019

The betting line is a little deceiving, though, since home teams get an automatic three points. In reality, the Eagles would be two-point underdogs on a neutral field. Be that as it may, Doug Pederson’s squad should embrace whatever role makes them play better. If it’s serial killer masks (as Lane Johnson once suggested), then pick those up.

No matter what Vegas thinks, the Eagles come into this postseason matchup with more momentum. Philadelphia is riding a four-game winning streak while Seattle has gone 1-3 over the past four weeks. It’s also very hard to beat the same team twice in one year. Advantage: Eagles.

Playoff Tickets On Sale Today at 12 Noon

Log into your Ticketmaster account right now. Eagles playoff tickets typically sell out in minutes, maybe seconds.

Tickets officially were scheduled to go on sale at 12 noon on Monday, Dec. 30 across the country. There is a strict limit of four tickets per customer. Many people keep the Ticketmaster screen up on their computer and constantly hit refresh to ensure they don’t get locked out of tickets.

One other way to help guarantee getting playoff tickets is by purchasing them on the secondary market. A seat in Section 237, Row 15 was selling for $200 on Monday morning, via Ticketmaster, while lower-level options were going for up to $1,000. StubHub also had a bevy of options for both lower-level and upper-level seating. Good luck!

The @Eagles' continued success draws increased national and international attention to Philadelphia, inspiring travelers from across the globe to visit the city, buy tickets to games, and stay in local hotels, all of which ultimately infuses dollars into the local economy. https://t.co/w7uotZENLn — Philadelphia CVB (@discoverPHL) December 30, 2019

