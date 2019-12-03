Eagles Shake Things Up, Bring in Six Players for Workouts: Report

On Monday, the Eagles hinted they may be making some minor personnel moves. It appears the tryouts are underway.

“We have time to deal with that, so obviously we’ll take a look,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday. “But as of right now, today, no.”

According to Howard Balzer, the team brought in six new players for tryouts and two of them were wide receivers. One of the names should be very familiar to Eagles fans: Marken Michel.

The former Canadian Football League standout — and older brother to Sony Michel — nearly made Philadelphia’s 53-man roster coming out of training camp. He was waived on Sept. 1 in favor of Mack Hollins.

Michel enjoyed a solid preseason for the Eagles after catching four balls for 117 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown strike from Nate Sudfeld. He was also a good special-teams contributor in four preseason games. The 26-year-old undrafted free agent ran the 40-yard dash in a sluggish 4.63 seconds.

#Eagles WR Marken Michel putting in work vs Adoree Jackson. Nice job tracking the football! TOUCHDOWN👀 pic.twitter.com/TPRM1brFRZ — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 9, 2019

The Eagles also brought in former Titans receiver Darius Jennings, per Balzer. Jennings had been talked about a few weeks ago after Tennessee cut him on Oct. 31.

The 27-year-old played in two games in 2019 and made two catches for 17 yards. Jennings has racked up 27 receptions for 235 yards in parts of four NFL seasons with the Titans and Browns. The undrafted free agent speedster ran a 4.47 in the 40.

Eagles Bring in Two Linebackers for Tryouts

Nigel Bradham had a day to forget Sunday versus Miami. The veteran middle linebacker missed a bunch of key tackles and looked sluggish before leaving the field briefly to be checked for a concussion. He returned with a clean bill of health.

Obviously, the Eagles feel they need depth at the position. They brought in linebackers Emmanuel Beal and Quintin Wirginis on Monday for a quick look.

Beal was waived by the Seahawks last April after spending the entire 2018 season on injured reserve. The 24-year-old from the University of Oklahoma never registered a tackle in a regular-season game.

Ahmad Thomas and Emmanuel Beal unleashed two of the biggest hits last night. Check it out pic.twitter.com/jXD4Of7gGt — Brad Galbreath (@bradgalbreath) January 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Wirgins went undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The middle linebacker led Pitt in tackles (41), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (3) as a senior. Wirgins never latched on with any team in the NFL.

DT Willie Henry, CB Trevor Williams Get Looks

The Eagles also worked out defensive tackle Willie Henry and cornerback Trevor Williams. Both players have had success in the NFL.

Williams, 26, was ranked as the 30th-best cornerback in the 2016 NFL Draft by NFLDraftScout.com but went undrafted out of Penn State. The Chargers signed him to a three-year deal and he collected 110 combined tackles and three interceptions in 39 career games.

Trevor Williams was one of the NFL's top playmakers on defense in 2017! pic.twitter.com/5ggztbSryV — PFF (@PFF) March 20, 2018

In 2018, Williams appeared in nine games and recorded 23 tackles and one pick. The Chargers cut ties with him after knee and quadriceps injuries derailed a once-promising career. The Cardinals claimed him and then waived him in October.

Henry, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016 and played in Baltimore for three seasons. He tallied 36 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 17 career games while earning $720,000 in base salary.

The Ravens waived him during the first round of cuts at training camp in a bit of a surprise move. The Michigan product was supposed to fulfill a much-needed role as an interior pass-rusher but never panned out.

A surprise: The #Ravens have informed DT Willie Henry, who has started games for them, that they are releasing him. … Meanwhile, the #AZCardinals released former third-round WR Chad Williams thanks to a crowded room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

