Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 16

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 16 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a one-time superstar at the position, who’s met with a difficult matchup, along with an injury scare.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jason Sanders vs. CIN

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Since Week 12, Sanders leads all kickers with an average of 15.4 fantasy points per game. That type of production is better than fantasy studs such as Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette. Cincinnati has allowed an average of 10.25 fantasy points to opposing kickers over their last four games, including three games of 11+ points.

Kai Forbath at PHI

Forbath racked up 18 fantasy points in his Dallas debut a week ago. While the chances of him going for nearly 20 points in back-to-back weeks are slim to none, the likelihood of him being a viable starting fantasy option is very high. Philly has allowed nine-plus fantasy points to the kicker position in three of their last five games, and an average of 10.2 fantasy points over their last three games.

Chase McLaughlin vs. CAR

McLaughlin had no chance to succeed this past Monday due to Indianapolis’s inept ability to move the ball on offense. However, they should do a better job of that against Carolina and the league’s seventh-worst ranked defense. Plus, going against a rookie QB making his first start could mean getting the ball on a short field on multiple occasions. The Panthers have also surrendered 11+ fantasy points to opposing kickers in four of their last five games.

Randy Bullock at MIA

Bullock has been sturdy of late, scoring eight-plus fantasy points in three consecutive weeks and averaging 10.66 points over that span. Miami allows the fifth-most fantasy points to placekickers this season, including 11+ points in seven of their past nine games.

Sleeper: Ka’imi Fairbairn at TB

After leading all kickers in fantasy points a season ago, Fairbairn has endured a major decrease in production in 2019. Fairbairn is currently in a three-way tie for the honors of being K17 this season. He’s also scored fewer than eight fantasy points in every game since his Week 10 bye. However, a matchup with Tampa Bay could very well change that. The Bucs are the only team to allow 10+ fantasy points per game to kickers this season. Nine of Tampa Bay’s 14 opponents have scored at least 11 fantasy points against them this year.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Sam Ficken vs. PIT

Ficken had a nice little run from Week 9 through Week 14, scoring the fifth-most points by a player at his position over that span. However, all of that went to the wayside when he compiled a grand total of one fantasy point in Week 15. This week may not be much better, as Pittsburgh has held all but one kicker to seven fantasy points or fewer since Week 1.

Nick Folk vs. BUF

Folk put up 12 fantasy points a week ago. Yet, he had not scored in double-digits in any game prior this season. The Bills allow the fewest fantasy points to kickers in football this season, with an average of just four points per game. In fact, no kicker has reached double-digit fantasy points against Buffalo in 2019.

Buyers Beware: Greg Zuerlein at SF

The one-time top player at the position has seen his fantasy star dwindle in recent weeks. Since Week 7, Zuerlein has scored more than seven fantasy points just once. He also happens to be carrying a questionable tag at the moment due to a strained quad. However, that shouldn’t matter for your fantasy team, as he’s likely best left out of your lineup for Week 16 anyway. San Francisco has surrendered the fouth-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season, allowing just five players to eclipse six fantasy points against them.

