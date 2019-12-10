Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 15 Predictions

Chances are if you are reading this you are coming off a fantasy playoff win. Congratulations are in order as you are one step closer to winning your fantasy football league. Things get much more difficult in Week 15 with so many injuries, and my Start-Sit predictions are here to help you field a winning lineup to get to your fantasy football championship.

There is plenty of bad news to start the week with several key players being ruled out with injuries. Calvin Ridley and Rashaad Penny will both miss the rest of the season. Mike Evans and Derrius Guice are among the players also expected to miss Week 15 and potentially multiple games as well. As a reminder, Ridley, Penny, Evans and Guice are among the players that should not be in your lineup.

What is the best way to make decisions for your lineup in the fantasy playoffs? For my teams, I am doing my best to avoid players that have been inconsistent this season. You need production at all starting spots and risking a zero is not something I want to deal with in Week 15. Players are who they are at this point in the season, and I am taking production over name recognition with a spot in the championship on the line.

As always, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with any of your fantasy football questions. Let’s get you to your fantasy football championship.

Here’s a look at my fantasy football predictions for Week 15.

Start Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew vs. Raiders & Sit Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. Rams

Thinking of starting Gardner Minshew in your fantasy playoff matchup may give you anxiety but here are a few things to consider. Minshew still managed to score close to 15 fantasy points in a bad matchup when the Jaguars offense struggled. This week should be a different story as Minshew faces a Raiders defense that just allowed Ryan Tannehill to throw for 391 passing yards and three touchdowns. Minshew also has the upside of giving you rushing yards as well.

There is a lot to dislike about Dak Prescott even though there are a few reasons the Cowboys quarterback could bounce back. Prescott faces a Rams defense that is playing its best football. The Cowboys also admitted Prescott is dealing with injuries to his hand, which should be cause for concern when putting him in your playoff lineup.

We’ve been waiting for the Cowboys offense to finally get out their slump and it has not happened. Maybe this is the week Prescott goes back to being the quarterback we saw to begin the season, but there are so many good QB options in Week 15 that you do not need to take on the risk.

QB Starts Week 15: Ryan Tannehill gets another favorable matchup against the Texans secondary. One word of caution, Tannehill has regressed after every monster week this season, so don’t expect a repeat performance of Week 14 against the Texans. Russell Wilson struggled against the Rams, but the good news is the Seahawks face a reeling Panthers defense.

Drew Lock is off to a hot start to his NFL career. It is challenging to have confidence in your fantasy playoffs in a rookie quarterback with two career starts given there is such a small sample size. That said, if you are in a difficult position, Lock does have a favorable matchup this week against the Chiefs.

Another Drew proved he is once again trustworthy as Mr. Brees in New Orleans had his best game of the season. Brees is back at home and can be trusted against a Colts defense giving up a lot of yards.

QB Sits Week 15: Baker Mayfield has a great matchup against the Cardinals but does not look like himself as he continues to deal with a thumb injury. Mayfield’s upside is not worth the risk of having another unproductive week. Philip Rivers is going to be tempting given his stellar week, but I have little faith in the Chargers quarterback against the Vikings defense even though they have been prone to giving up big plays.

After a stretch of favorable matchups, Sam Darnold faces the Ravens defense on the road on Thursday night. Darnold should go back to being on your bench for Week 15.

Start 49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders vs. Falcons & Sit Steelers WR James Washington vs. Bills

Don’t expect Emmanuel Sanders to get you another passing touchdown, but the Niners receiver can be put in your Week 15 lineup safely. Sanders is firmly in the WR2 category for this week with a bit of upside. Sanders faces a Falcons secondary that has been absolutely demolished by injuries. Atlanta ranks 24th in passing yards allowed and are likely to drop even further with Desmond Trufant now out for the season.

Fantasy owners benefitted from James Washington finding the end zone in recent games, but Week 14 showed what can happen since the volume is not consistently there. Washington finished with four receptions for 33 yards, and it is hard to expect more in Week 15 against the Bills secondary. The Bills-Steelers matchup feels like a January game and is about as unfriendly of a fantasy matchup as you can imagine. Washington will need a touchdown to be fantasy relevant and those are not the kind of players you want to start in your fantasy playoffs.

WR Starts Week 15: D.J. Moore should bounce back against a Seahawks secondary allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL. Jarvis Landry is expected to have a stellar game against the Cardinals secondary, especially given Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury.

If you are in a bind, A.J. Brown seems to have a nice connection with Tannehill but has not been consistent this season. Brown is a WR3 this week with upside against the Texans defense.

WR Sits Week 15: While I would not label Beckham as a sit, it is understandable if you leave him on your bench if you have other viable options. Beckham is expected to have a good week against the Cardinals, but the receiver has been hard to trust this season. Atlanta’s Russell Gage is worth a waiver wire pickup with Ridley’s injury, but I would not start him against the 49ers secondary. Cole Beasley and the Bills receivers are also hard to have faith in this week against the Steelers.

Start Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Panthers & Sit Redskins RB Adrian Peterson vs. Eagles

Chances are you are already starting Chris Carson weekly, but it is worth emphasizing his fantasy outlook in Week 15. Carson faces a Panthers defense allowing 139 rushing yards, the fourth-most in the NFL. With Penny out for the season, Carson is going to get even more work moving forward and has a plus-matchup. Carson should be a top-five running back at the position this week.

With Guice sidelined, the Redskins are likely to turn to Adrian Peterson. The bad part is Peterson faces an Eagles defense that just held Saquon Barkley in check. Peterson is a low-end RB2 that I would rather not start with a championship in sight.

RB Starts Week 15: If Josh Jacobs misses Week 15, DeAndre Washington gets a nice matchup against the Jaguars which allows the third-most rushing yards in the NFL. Washington is also likely to be active in the passing game as well, a bonus for PPR leagues.

Philip Lindsay has received more than 15 carries in two straight games and faces a Chiefs defense that is bottom-five against the run. You also should be safe starting both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb this week against a bad Cardinals defense.

RB Sits Week 15: Sony Michel has an amazing matchup against the Bengals, but the Patriots running back has shown nothing that gives me confidence with a potential trophy on the line. Michel may have a good week, but I’d rather it be on my bench than risk getting a low number in my lineup. Marlon Mack struggled in Week 14 and faces a difficult Saints defense on Monday Night Football. Mack should be considered a low-end RB2 for Week 15.