Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 17

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 17 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a one-time fantasy superstar with a chance to turn back the clock this Sunday.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Ryan Tannehill at HOU

Yes, it’s true that Houston forced four interceptions a week ago. However, it’s also true that Buccaneers receivers were running around wide open for much of the game, Jameis Winston just couldn’t hit them. The Texans allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, including an average of 22.71 points per game since returning from their Week 10 bye. Tannehill has averaged 25.79 ppg over the past three weeks, never once scoring below 23.68 points over that span.

Jameis Winston vs. ATL

Speaking of Jameis Winston, he once again finds himself as a viable starting option in Week 17. Now, do I recommend his fantasy owners watch the game? Unless you want an aneurysm, I’d steer clear of that. Will he toss a bunch of interceptions? Possible, hell, probably. However, he’ll likely also find himself pushing 350 yards passing and multiple TDs. Atlanta allows the sixth-most fantasy points to QBs this year, including 26.32 to Winston himself back in Week 12.

Carson Wentz at NYG

The media did their best to peg Wentz as a mediocre quarterback earlier this season, however, what the former second-overall pick has done in recent weeks with the supporting cast around him is nothing short of spectacular. Wentz has scored 18.96+ fantasy points in four consecutive games, tossing three touchdowns in two of those games. The Giants defense allowed the woeful combination of Dwayne Haskins and Chase Keenum to total a combined 29.74 fantasy points against them a week ago. Opposing quarterbacks have not scored fewer than 19.9 fantasy points against the G-Men since Week 7.

Daniel Jones vs. PHI

Speaking of the Giants, Daniel Jones has now tossed four-plus touchdowns in half of his past six games. The Eagles defense shut down Dak Prescott and company a week ago, however, they’ve still surrendered an average of 20.95 fantasy points to QBs over three of their past four games.

Sleeper: Drew Lock vs. OAK

So far, Drew Lock has passed the eye-test as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, that’s only carried over to fantasy success once over his short career. Yet, that could change vs. the league’s sixth-worst pass defense in the Oakland Raiders this Sunday. Excluding two matchups against a deteriorating talent in Phillip Rivers, and another vs. an in over his head rookie in Ryan Finley, Oakland has surrendered an average of 27.47 points to the QB position since returning from their Week 6 bye.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Ryan Fitzpatrick at NE

A Start ‘Em candidate for us last week, we’ve abandoned the Fitzmagic hype train for Week 17. The Patriots allow just 11.71 fantasy points to opposing QBs this year, the fewest in the NFL. New England’s allowed more than 214 passing yards just twice since Week 1.

Robert Griffin III vs. PIT

RG3 will likely entice many fantasy owners this week with Lamar Jackson resting. However, if you think you’re going to plug him into the Ravens offense (remind you, without Mark Ingram) and end up with remotely similar production as Jackson has put up this season, you’re sadly mistaken. Pittsburgh allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs in 2019, including an average of just 11.89 points to the position over their past five games.

Buyers Beware: Andy Dalton vs. CLE

Dalton finished Week 16 as the QB2. Unfortunately, not many fantasy owners were able to reap the benefits of such a stellar performance, as he was owned in just 9% of Yahoo leagues at the time. However, you’d likely be best served not trying to show up a week late to the Dalton party. Cleveland has held opposing QBs to an average of 12.49 fantasy points over four of their last six games.

*Check out our other Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems to further optimize your lineups Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Quarterback Rankings Week 17