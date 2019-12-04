Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em tight end edition for Week 14 of the NFL season. This edition features two players who made the most of their opportunities a week ago and are now on the cusp of must-starts at the thinnest position in all of fantasy.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jack Doyle at TB

With Eric Ebron placed on season-ending IR, Doyle has stepped in and stepped up for a Colts team hungry for receiving threats. Doyle was targeted 11 times a week ago, while putting up 19.3 fantasy points, the second-most by a tight end for Week 13. This week Doyle gets the Tampa Bay Bucs, a defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this year, including four receiving touchdowns to the position since Week 7.

Tyler Higbee vs. SEA

Higbee went off for 107 receiving yards and 23.7 fantasy points in place of an injured Gerald Everett in Week 13 and put up league-wide position highs for the week. Thinking that Higbee will continue to receive that type of volume on an offense with a plethora of mouths to feed is absurd. Yet, a matchup with the Seahawks is too good to pass up. Seattle allows the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Over the last two weeks, they’ve surrendered an average of 86.5 receiving yards and at least 15 fantasy points to the position.

Ryan Griffin vs. MIA

Griffin took a step back a week ago, as did the majority of the Jets team. However, a matchup with the Dolphins should help revert the tight end back to his old productive ways. The Dolphins have allowed either 90 receiving yards or a touchdown to opposing tight ends in three straight games.

Sleepers: Vance McDonald at ARI

McDonald has been fantasy irrelevant for the majority of this season. However, a matchup with the Cardinals will change that. No team allows more fantasy points to the TE position than Arizona does this season. In fact, it’s not even close, as they surrender five-plus more points per game than the next closest team. They’ve also allowed one more touchdown (13) to tight ends than games they’ve played (12) in 2019.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jared Cook vs. SF

Cook has recorded 74+ receiving yards in three of his last four games, while finding the end zone in two of his last three. With that said, no team is tougher when it comes to defending tight ends this season than the 49ers. No player at the position has yet to exceed 62 receiving yards against San Fran in 2019. They’ve also surrendered a grand total of just two TDs to tight ends since Week 2.

Dawson Knox vs. BAL

The ability is clearly there with Knox, however, the production is not. And it’s unlikely to arise in Week 14 vs. Baltimore. Knox has scored single-digit fantasy points in all but one game since Week 3. The Ravens have held all but one opposing tight end below double-digit fantasy points since Week 4. Over that span, no TE has surpassed 34 receiving yards against them.

OJ Howard vs. IND

I’d almost rather Howard not have had a productive outing a week ago. Because then we wouldn’t all have to be drawn in by his upside. Still, Howard’s scored double-digit fantasy points just twice this season, and his usage continues to be all over the place. The Colts have held every tight end they’ve faced since their Week 6 bye to 30 receiving yards or less.

Buyers Beware: Mike Gesicki at NYJ

Gesicki has now scored in back-to-back weeks while seeing seven targets in each of those games. Yet, the Jets are surprisingly stout against tight ends this season. Gang Green surrenders the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position in 2019. New York has allowed just two receiving touchdowns to tight ends in their 12 games this year.

