Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 17

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 17 of the NFL season. This edition features a backup producing as a top-flight option at the position.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Tyler Higbee vs. ARI

We’ll keep this simple. Tyler Higbee is the best tight end in football since becoming the Rams starter in Week 13, topping 100 receiving yards in each contest, while averaging 21.2 fantasy points. Arizona allows nearly five more fantasy points per game to the tight end position than the next closest defense this season.

Dallas Goedert at NYG

Zach Ertz is hobbled at the moment, and his playing status for Week 17 is up in the air. Active or not, his backup, Dallas Goedert is a must-start. In an offense that has essentially zero legitimate wideouts, Goedert has become a top receiving option for the eagles. Since returning from a Week 10 bye, Goedert ranks as the TE8 in fantasy. New York allowed 37.2 fantasy points to Eagles tight ends just three weeks ago.

Jonnu Smith at HOU

Smith has quietly reemerged as a viable tight end option in recent weeks, scoring 11.9+ points in three straight games. Houston allows the ninth-most fantasy points to TEs this year, including an average of 83 receiving yards to the position over their last three games.

Sleepers: Austin Hooper at TB

Hooper has fallen off the fantasy radar since returning from injury. However, a Week 17 matchup vs. Tampa Bay can put him back into the good graces of fantasy owners heading into the offseason. Tampa Bay allows the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Tampa Bay allows the seventh-most passing yards this season.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jacob Hollister vs. SF

Hollister bounced back as we predicted he would in Week 16. However, that was against the woeful Cardinals. Week 17 presents a much tougher matchup for the Seattle tight end. While they’ve been a bit more susceptible to the position of late, San Francisco still allows the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year. Hollister has scored single-digit fantasy points in three of his last five games.

Dawson Knox vs. NYJ

A matchup with the struggling Jets sounds good on paper, however, New York allows the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Knox has scored in single-digits in all but one game since Week 3.

Buyers Beware: Kaden Smith vs. PHI

Smith has been extremely impressive since taking over for the injured Evan Engram in the Giants offense. However, he had scored no more than 6.8 fantasy points in back-to-back games prior to his two-touchdown outing a week ago. The Eagles have allowed a single receiving touchdown to opposing tight ends since Week 7.

