Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 17

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers for Week 17 of the NFL season. This week's edition features a rookie pass-catcher developing into a bonafide fantasy stud.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: AJ Brown at HOU

Is it even a question anymore whether or not to start AJ Brown? Since Week 12, only Michael Thomas has scored more fantasy points than the rookie out of Ole Miss. Houston allows the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season. Breshad Perriman racked up 17.2 points against the Texans a week ago. Those numbers would have been even higher had Jameis Winston not missed the wideout on a wide-open would-be touchdown.

Breshad Perriman vs. ATL

Speaking of Breshad Perriman, expect the resurrection of this one-time perceived draft bust to carry on into Week 17. Perriman has looked like a legitimate NFL receiver since taking over as the Bucs number one option out wide. Atlanta has allowed opposing leading receivers to either record 80+ receiving yards, and/or score at least one touchdown against them in all but three games this season.

DJ Chark vs. IND

Chark disappointed a week ago, totaling just 18 receiving yards in his return to the Jags lineup. However, a matchup with Indy this week can help rejuvenate this one-time fantasy star. The Colts have allowed 11 receiving touchdowns to the receiver position over their last six games.

Sleepers: Slot Receivers in the WAS at DAL Game

Over the last two weeks, Steven Sims Jr. ranks as the sixth-highest scoring receiver in fantasy. He’s also become a target machine, seeing 21 come his way since Week 14. Since Week 11, Dallas has allowed an average of 16.24 fantasy points to the slot position.

Greg Ward Jr.‘s maturation from college QB to viable NFL receiver has been a thing of beauty in recent weeks. Ward has averaged 15.35 ppg over his past two contests. Giants slot receivers feasted on Washington’s secondary a week ago.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: DeVante Parker at NE

If you’re asking which players present the best keeper value heading into 2020, then Parker is your guy. However, if you’re looking for a starting wide receiver for Week 17, steer clear of Miami’s top pass-catcher. The Pats allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers in the NFL this season, including just two receiving touchdowns to the position since Week 6.

Mike Williams at KC

After an extremely slow start to the season, Williams has now scored 14.3+ points over three of his last four games. Unfortunately, there is a high probability that number becomes three of his last five games following Sunday’s contest vs. KC. The Chiefs surrender the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2019, allowing just one TD to the position since their Week 12 bye.

Robby Anderson at BUF

After scoring single-digit fantasy points for five straight games, Anderson has done a complete 180 over his last five games, scoring double-digit fantasy points in each of them. However, a touchdown a week ago saved him from an otherwise horrendous stat line. Buffalo allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts. The Bills have surrendered only four receiving TDs to receivers since Week 7.

Buyers Beware: Tyler Boyd vs. CLE

Boyd exploded to the tune of 128 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16. However, he’ll have his hands full in Week 17 against an under-appreciated Cleveland secondary. The Browns have allowed zero receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts since Week 13.

