Fantasy Football Week 14 Defense Rankings: Can 49ers & Patriots Bounce Back?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we break down whether the top-tier defensive units of the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots can bounce back after rough outings a week ago.

Defense Outlook Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers (DEF10) may have racked up just four fantasy points in Week 13, however, their performace was a whole lot more impressive than their fantasy production may have been. San Fran held the league’s most explosive offense, led by MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson, to just 283 total offensive yards.

The ‘9ers will be presented with yet another difficult matchup this week against the New Orleans Saints. Defenses have average just 1.0 fantasy points against the Saints over the last three weeks. However, I’m sure San Francisco will be able to push that number north by some this Sunday. Just don’t expect one of their high-end double-digit outings that fantasy owners have come accustomed to throughout this season.

While I’m looking at the 49ers defense with a glass half full approach, I can’t say the same about the New England Patriots (DEF16). The reasoning for the ranking doesn’t land solely on the defensive unit itself, yet rather a number of things out of their control.

The Patriots offense has struggled to move the football as of late, putting their defense in precarious positions. To make matters worse they’ll have to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Defenses have totalled just three fantasy points against KC over their last two games.

It’s not ideal that many fantasy owners rode the Pats defense all the way to the fantasy playoffs, only to potentially leave them on their bench once the tornament finally begins. However, you’ll likely be better off being proactive on this one.

Since Week 7 the Tennessee Titans (DEF3) have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points by a defensive unit. Over their last five games, they’ve accumulated 14 sacks, 10 turnovers, and two defensive touchdowns.

They’ll have a great chance of adding to those numbers vs. the Oakland Raiders this week. At one point this year Oakland was one of the least welcoming matchups for opposing defenses. However, over the last two weeks they’ve allowed an absurd average of 20 fantasy points per game.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Steelers PIT @ ARI 2 Packers GB vs. WAS 3 Titans TEN @ OAK 4 Eagles PHI vs. NYG 5 Rams LAR vs. SEA 6 Browns CLE vs. CIN 7 Jets NYJ vs. MIA 8 Ravens BAL @ BUF 9 Jaguars JAC vs. LAC 10 49ers SF @ NO 11 Buccaneers TB vs. IND 12 Colts IND @ TB 13 Falcons ATL vs. CAR 14 Texans HOU vs. DEN 15 Bears CHI vs. DAL 16 Patriots NE vs. KC 17 Vikings MIN vs. DET 18 Chargers LAC @ JAC 19 Saints NO vs. SF 20 Cardinals ARI vs. PIT 21 Bengals CIN @ CLE 22 Dolphins MIA @ NYJ 23 Broncos DEN @ HOU 24 Panthers CAR @ ATL 25 Cowboys DAL @ CHI 26 Lions DET @ MIN 27 Seahawks SEA @ LAR 28 Giants NYG @ PHI 29 Chiefs KC @ NE 30 Redskins WAS @ GB 31 Bills BUF vs. BAL 32 Raiders OAK vs. TEN