Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Is DeVante Parker Legit?

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker is a trustworthy fantasy option heading into the fantasy playoffs. Plus, Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley continues to make his way up the ranks with Julio Jones' injury still a concern in Atlanta.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 14

While it may be a lost season for the Miami Dolphins as a team, it’s been a coming-out party for previously perceived draft bust DeVante Parker (WR19). Due to the fact that Parker plays for a bottom-dweller NFL franchise, many fans likely didn’t take notice of Parker’s development until they saw his 159-yard, two-touchdown, 34.9 fantasy point performance in Week 13. Which by the way, was good enough to make him the highest-scoring WR and second-highest scoring player overall in fantasy for the week.

However, Parker is not a flash in the pan. The Miami wideout has been a stellar performer for the majority of 2019. Since Week 3, Parker has averaged 17.3 fantasy points, ranking him as the seventh-highest scoring fantasy receiver over that span.

Most importantly, his team has begun to treat him like a legitimate go-to receiver. Parker has seen no fewer than 10 targets in a game since Week 9.

Parker will look to keep his impressive play going in Week 14 against the New York Jets. Wideouts to see double-digit targets against New York this season have combined for an average of 21.45 fantasy points.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Julio Jones ATL INJ vs. CAR 2 Michael Thomas NO vs. SF 3 Davante Adams GB vs. WAS 4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. DEN 5 Chris Godwin TB vs. IND 6 Julian Edelman NE vs. KC 7 Tyreek Hill KC @ NE 8 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. CAR 9 Mike Evans TB vs. IND 10 Adam Thielen MIN INJ vs. DET 11 Robert Woods LAR vs. SEA 12 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. CIN 13 Amari Cooper DAL @ CHI 14 DJ Chark JAC vs. LAC 15 Tyler Lockett SEA @ LAR 16 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. CIN 17 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. SEA 18 DJ Moore CAR @ ATL 19 DeVante Parker MIA @ NYJ 20 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. DET 21 Keenan Allen LAC @ JAC 22 TY Hilton IND INJ @ TB 23 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. NYG 24 Courtland Sutton DEN @ HOU 25 Kenny Golladay DET @ MIN 26 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. MIA 27 Christian Kirk ARI vs. PIT 28 Golden Tate NYG INJ @ PHI 29 John Brown BUF vs. BAL 30 Deebo Samuel SF @ NO 31 Marvin Jones DET @ MIN 32 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CLE 33 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ @ ARI 34 DJ Metcalf SEA @ LAR 35 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. PIT 36 Sterling Shepard NYG @ PHI 37 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. LAC 38 Allen Robinson CHI vs. DAL 39 Mike Williams LAC @ JAC 40 Anthony Miller CHI vs. DAL 41 Curtis Samuel CAR @ ATL 42 Darius Slayton NYG @ PHI 43 Auden Tate CIN @ CLE 44 Brandin Cooks LAR vs. SEA 45 Michael Gallup DAL @ CHI 46 Emmanuel Sanders SF @ NO 47 James Washington PIT @ ARI 48 Robby Anderson NYJ vs. MIA 49 Cole Beasley BUF vs. BAL 50 Will Fuller HOU vs. DEN 51 Kelvin Harmon WAS @ GB 52 AJ Brown TEN @ OAK 53 Marquise Brown BAL @ BUF 54 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. NYG 55 Sammy Watkins KC @ NE 56 Zach Pascal IND @ TB 57 Terry McLaurin WAS @ GB 58 Mecole Hardman KC @ NE 59 Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ vs. TEN 60 Allen Lazard GB vs. WAS 61 Tyrell Williams OAK vs. TEN 62 Randall Cobb DAL @ CHI 63 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. KC 64 Kenny Stills HOU vs. DEN 65 Mohamed Sanu NE vs. KC 66 Josh Gordon SEA @ LAR 67 Marcus Johnson IND @ TB 68 Danny Amendola DET @ MIN 69 Phillip Dorsett NE vs. KC 70 Corey Davis TEN @ OAK 71 Russell Gage ATL vs. CAR 72 Demaryius Thomas NYJ vs. MIA 73 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. SEA 74 Alex Erickson CIN @ CLE 75 Taylor Gabriel CHI vs. DAL 76 Diontae Johnson PIT @ ARI 77 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO vs. SF 78 Adam Humphries TEN @ OAK 79 Greg Ward Jr. PHI vs. NYG 80 Pharaoh Cooper ARI vs. PIT 81 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI vs. NYG 82 Demarcus Robinson KC @ NE 83 Chris Conley JAC vs. LAC 84 Breshad Perriman TB vs. IND 85 Willie Snead BAL @ BUF 86 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF vs. BAL 87 Geronimo Allison GB vs. WAS 88 Robert Foster BUF vs. BAL 89 Malik Turner SEA @ LAR 90 M. Valdez-Scantling GB vs. WAS 91 Andy Isabella ARI vs. PIT 92 Rashard Higgins CLE vs. CIN 93 N’Keal Harry NE vs. KC 94 Seth Roberts BAL @ BUF 95 Keke Coutee HOU INJ vs. DEN 96 KeeSean Johnson ARI vs. PIT 97 Miles Boykin BAL @ BUF 98 Trey Quinn WAS @ GB 99 Paul Richardson WAS @ GB 100 Tavon Austin DAL @ CHI