Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Is DeVante Parker Legit?

Devante Parker Fantasy Football WR Rankings Week 14

Getty DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker is a trustworthy fantasy option heading into the fantasy playoffs. Plus, Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley continues to make his way up the ranks with Julio Jones’ injury still a concern in Atlanta.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 14

While it may be a lost season for the Miami Dolphins as a team, it’s been a coming-out party for previously perceived draft bust DeVante Parker (WR19). Due to the fact that Parker plays for a bottom-dweller NFL franchise, many fans likely didn’t take notice of Parker’s development until they saw his 159-yard, two-touchdown, 34.9 fantasy point performance in Week 13. Which by the way, was good enough to make him the highest-scoring WR and second-highest scoring player overall in fantasy for the week.

However, Parker is not a flash in the pan. The Miami wideout has been a stellar performer for the majority of 2019. Since Week 3, Parker has averaged 17.3 fantasy points, ranking him as the seventh-highest scoring fantasy receiver over that span.

Most importantly, his team has begun to treat him like a legitimate go-to receiver. Parker has seen no fewer than 10 targets in a game since Week 9.

Parker will look to keep his impressive play going in Week 14 against the New York Jets. Wideouts to see double-digit targets against New York this season have combined for an average of 21.45 fantasy points.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Julio Jones ATL INJ

vs. CAR

2

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. SF

3

 Davante Adams GB

vs. WAS

4

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

vs. DEN

5

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. IND

6

 Julian Edelman NE

vs. KC

7

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ NE

8

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. CAR

9

 Mike Evans TB

vs. IND

10

 Adam Thielen MIN INJ

vs. DET

11

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. SEA

12

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. CIN

13

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ CHI

14

 DJ Chark JAC

vs. LAC

15

 Tyler Lockett SEA

@ LAR

16

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

vs. CIN

17

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. SEA

18

 DJ Moore CAR

@ ATL

19

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ NYJ

20

 Stefon Diggs MIN

vs. DET

21

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ JAC

22

 TY Hilton IND INJ

@ TB

23

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

vs. NYG

24

 Courtland Sutton DEN

@ HOU

25

 Kenny Golladay DET

@ MIN

26

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. MIA

27

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. PIT

28

 Golden Tate NYG INJ

@ PHI

29

 John Brown BUF

vs. BAL

30

 Deebo Samuel SF

@ NO

31

 Marvin Jones DET

@ MIN

32

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ CLE

33

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ

@ ARI

34

 DJ Metcalf SEA

@ LAR

35

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. PIT

36

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ PHI

37

 Dede Westbrook JAC

vs. LAC

38

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. DAL

39

 Mike Williams LAC

@ JAC

40

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. DAL

41

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ ATL

42

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ PHI

43

 Auden Tate CIN

@ CLE

44

 Brandin Cooks LAR

vs. SEA

45

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ CHI

46

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

@ NO

47

 James Washington PIT

@ ARI

48

 Robby Anderson NYJ

vs. MIA

49

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. BAL

50

 Will Fuller HOU

vs. DEN

51

 Kelvin Harmon WAS

@ GB

52

 AJ Brown TEN

@ OAK

53

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ BUF

54

 Nelson Agholor PHI

vs. NYG

55

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ NE

56

 Zach Pascal IND

@ TB

57

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ GB

58

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ NE

59

 Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ

vs. TEN

60

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. WAS

61

 Tyrell Williams OAK

vs. TEN

62

 Randall Cobb DAL

@ CHI

63

 Jakobi Meyers NE

vs. KC

64

 Kenny Stills HOU

vs. DEN

65

 Mohamed Sanu NE

vs. KC

66

 Josh Gordon SEA

@ LAR

67

 Marcus Johnson IND

@ TB

68

 Danny Amendola DET

@ MIN

69

 Phillip Dorsett NE

vs. KC

70

 Corey Davis TEN

@ OAK

71

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. CAR

72

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

vs. MIA

73

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. SEA

74

 Alex Erickson CIN

@ CLE

75

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

vs. DAL

76

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ ARI

77

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

vs. SF

78

 Adam Humphries TEN

@ OAK

79

 Greg Ward Jr. PHI

vs. NYG

80

 Pharaoh Cooper ARI

vs. PIT

81

 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI

vs. NYG

82

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ NE

83

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. LAC

84

 Breshad Perriman TB

vs. IND

85

 Willie Snead BAL

@ BUF

86

 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF

vs. BAL

87

 Geronimo Allison GB

vs. WAS

88

 Robert Foster BUF

vs. BAL

89

 Malik Turner SEA

@ LAR

90

 M. Valdez-Scantling GB

vs. WAS

91

 Andy Isabella ARI

vs. PIT

92

 Rashard Higgins CLE

vs. CIN

93

 N’Keal Harry NE

vs. KC

94

 Seth Roberts BAL

@ BUF

95

 Keke Coutee HOU INJ

vs. DEN

96

 KeeSean Johnson ARI

vs. PIT

97

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ BUF

98

 Trey Quinn WAS

@ GB

99

 Paul Richardson WAS

@ GB

100

 Tavon Austin DAL

@ CHI
