Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Is DeVante Parker Legit?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker is a trustworthy fantasy option heading into the fantasy playoffs. Plus, Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley continues to make his way up the ranks with Julio Jones’ injury still a concern in Atlanta.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 14
While it may be a lost season for the Miami Dolphins as a team, it’s been a coming-out party for previously perceived draft bust DeVante Parker (WR19). Due to the fact that Parker plays for a bottom-dweller NFL franchise, many fans likely didn’t take notice of Parker’s development until they saw his 159-yard, two-touchdown, 34.9 fantasy point performance in Week 13. Which by the way, was good enough to make him the highest-scoring WR and second-highest scoring player overall in fantasy for the week.
However, Parker is not a flash in the pan. The Miami wideout has been a stellar performer for the majority of 2019. Since Week 3, Parker has averaged 17.3 fantasy points, ranking him as the seventh-highest scoring fantasy receiver over that span.
Most importantly, his team has begun to treat him like a legitimate go-to receiver. Parker has seen no fewer than 10 targets in a game since Week 9.
Parker will look to keep his impressive play going in Week 14 against the New York Jets. Wideouts to see double-digit targets against New York this season have combined for an average of 21.45 fantasy points.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Julio Jones ATL INJ
|
vs. CAR
|
2
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. SF
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. WAS
|
4
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
5
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. IND
|
6
|Julian Edelman NE
|
vs. KC
|
7
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ NE
|
8
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. CAR
|
9
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. IND
|
10
|Adam Thielen MIN INJ
|
vs. DET
|
11
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
12
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
13
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ CHI
|
14
|DJ Chark JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
15
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
@ LAR
|
16
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
17
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
18
|DJ Moore CAR
|
@ ATL
|
19
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
20
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
vs. DET
|
21
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ JAC
|
22
|TY Hilton IND INJ
|
@ TB
|
23
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
24
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
@ HOU
|
25
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
@ MIN
|
26
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
27
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
28
|Golden Tate NYG INJ
|
@ PHI
|
29
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
30
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
@ NO
|
31
|Marvin Jones DET
|
@ MIN
|
32
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ CLE
|
33
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ
|
@ ARI
|
34
|DJ Metcalf SEA
|
@ LAR
|
35
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
36
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ PHI
|
37
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
38
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
39
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ JAC
|
40
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
41
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ ATL
|
42
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ PHI
|
43
|Auden Tate CIN
|
@ CLE
|
44
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
45
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ CHI
|
46
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
@ NO
|
47
|James Washington PIT
|
@ ARI
|
48
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
49
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
50
|Will Fuller HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
51
|Kelvin Harmon WAS
|
@ GB
|
52
|AJ Brown TEN
|
@ OAK
|
53
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ BUF
|
54
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
55
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ NE
|
56
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ TB
|
57
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ GB
|
58
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ NE
|
59
|Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ
|
vs. TEN
|
60
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. WAS
|
61
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
62
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
@ CHI
|
63
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
vs. KC
|
64
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
65
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
vs. KC
|
66
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
@ LAR
|
67
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
@ TB
|
68
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ MIN
|
69
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
vs. KC
|
70
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ OAK
|
71
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. CAR
|
72
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
73
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
74
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
@ CLE
|
75
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
76
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ ARI
|
77
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
vs. SF
|
78
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
@ OAK
|
79
|Greg Ward Jr. PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
80
|Pharaoh Cooper ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
81
|JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
82
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ NE
|
83
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
84
|Breshad Perriman TB
|
vs. IND
|
85
|Willie Snead BAL
|
@ BUF
|
86
|Isiaiah McKenzie BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
87
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
vs. WAS
|
88
|Robert Foster BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
89
|Malik Turner SEA
|
@ LAR
|
90
|M. Valdez-Scantling GB
|
vs. WAS
|
91
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
92
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
93
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
vs. KC
|
94
|Seth Roberts BAL
|
@ BUF
|
95
|Keke Coutee HOU INJ
|
vs. DEN
|
96
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
97
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ BUF
|
98
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
@ GB
|
99
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
@ GB
|
100
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
@ CHI
-
