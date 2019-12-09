Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Emerges

Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Emerges

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a rookie quarterback out of Denver who may just have what it takes to carry your team to a fantasy championship. Plus, can Ryan Tannehill continue his absurdly good play for yet another week? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 15

It’s only been two games, but Drew Lock (QB17) already looks like the best quarterback to be drafted by the Denver Broncos under the John Elway general manager era. To be frank, Lock’s performance in Week 14 was phenomenal. The former Missouri Tiger went toe-to-toe with Deshaun Watson, and flat-out outplayed him.

Lock completed 81.5% of his passes this past Sunday and has now tossed five touchdowns to two interceptions over his first two career starts.

Lock will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday. KC has been much improved over the past few weeks at defending the QB position from a fantasy perspective, allowing no more than 11.76 fantasy points to the position over their last two games.

With that said, it’s not like the Chiefs secondary is impenetrable. The team had allowed an average of nearly 21 fantasy points to opposing QBs over a four-game stretch prior to Week 13.

Drew Lock beat up on the Houston Texans secondary a week ago, now it’s Ryan Tannehill’s (QB3) turn to give it a shot.

News broke this past Sunday morning that the Tennessee Titans perceive Tannehill as their QB of the future, and are looking to lock him down long-term. Tannehill did nothing but reassure the Titans belief in the former Dolphins castoff just a few hours later, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Since being named starter, Tannehill is the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position on a per-game basis, behind just Lamar Jackson. Houston has allowed an average of 26.67  fantasy points to QBs over seven of their last nine games.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. NYJ

2

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ TEN

3

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. HOU

4

 Tom Brady NE

@ CIN

5

 Jameis Winston TB

@ DET

6

 Drew Brees NO

vs. IND

7

 Patrick Mahomes KC

vs. DEN

8

 Russell Wilson SEA

@ CAR

9

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. CHI

10

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

vs. ATL

11

 Jared Goff LAR

@ DAL

12

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ WAS

13

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ ARI

14

 Dak Prescott DAL

vs. LAR

15

 Gardner Minshew JAC

@ OAK

16

 Josh Allen BUF

@ PIT

17

 Drew Lock DEN

@ KC

18

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ NYG

19

 Philip Rivers LAC

vs. MIN

20

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. CLE

21

 Daniel Jones NYG INJ

vs. MIA

22

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ NO

23

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ LAC

24

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

@ GB

25

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ SF

26

 Eli Manning NYG

vs. MIA

27

 Kyle Allen CAR

vs. SEA

28

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ BAL

29

 Andy Dalton CIN

vs. NE

30

 Derek Carr OAK

vs. JAC

31

 Devlin Hodges PIT

vs. BUF

32

 David Blough DET

vs. TB

33

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. PHI

34

 Jeff Driskel DET INJ

vs. TB

35

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. IND

36

 Nick Foles JAC

@ OAK

37

 Chase Daniels CHI

@ GB

38

 Mason Rudolph PIT

vs. BUF

39

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

vs. MIN

40

 Josh Rosen MIA

@ NYG

41

 Marcus Mariota TEN

vs. HOU

42

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. NE

43

 Brandon Allen DEN

@ KC
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy Week 15: RB Rankings

Read More
, , , , ,