Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a rookie quarterback out of Denver who may just have what it takes to carry your team to a fantasy championship. Plus, can Ryan Tannehill continue his absurdly good play for yet another week? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 15

It’s only been two games, but Drew Lock (QB17) already looks like the best quarterback to be drafted by the Denver Broncos under the John Elway general manager era. To be frank, Lock’s performance in Week 14 was phenomenal. The former Missouri Tiger went toe-to-toe with Deshaun Watson, and flat-out outplayed him.

Lock completed 81.5% of his passes this past Sunday and has now tossed five touchdowns to two interceptions over his first two career starts.

Lock will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday. KC has been much improved over the past few weeks at defending the QB position from a fantasy perspective, allowing no more than 11.76 fantasy points to the position over their last two games.

With that said, it’s not like the Chiefs secondary is impenetrable. The team had allowed an average of nearly 21 fantasy points to opposing QBs over a four-game stretch prior to Week 13.

Drew Lock beat up on the Houston Texans secondary a week ago, now it’s Ryan Tannehill’s (QB3) turn to give it a shot.

News broke this past Sunday morning that the Tennessee Titans perceive Tannehill as their QB of the future, and are looking to lock him down long-term. Tannehill did nothing but reassure the Titans belief in the former Dolphins castoff just a few hours later, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Since being named starter, Tannehill is the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position on a per-game basis, behind just Lamar Jackson. Houston has allowed an average of 26.67 fantasy points to QBs over seven of their last nine games.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NYJ 2 Deshaun Watson HOU @ TEN 3 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. HOU 4 Tom Brady NE @ CIN 5 Jameis Winston TB @ DET 6 Drew Brees NO vs. IND 7 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN 8 Russell Wilson SEA @ CAR 9 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CHI 10 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. ATL 11 Jared Goff LAR @ DAL 12 Carson Wentz PHI @ WAS 13 Baker Mayfield CLE @ ARI 14 Dak Prescott DAL vs. LAR 15 Gardner Minshew JAC @ OAK 16 Josh Allen BUF @ PIT 17 Drew Lock DEN @ KC 18 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NYG 19 Philip Rivers LAC vs. MIN 20 Kyler Murray ARI vs. CLE 21 Daniel Jones NYG INJ vs. MIA 22 Jacoby Brissett IND @ NO 23 Kirk Cousins MIN @ LAC 24 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ GB 25 Matt Ryan ATL @ SF 26 Eli Manning NYG vs. MIA 27 Kyle Allen CAR vs. SEA 28 Sam Darnold NYJ @ BAL 29 Andy Dalton CIN vs. NE 30 Derek Carr OAK vs. JAC 31 Devlin Hodges PIT vs. BUF 32 David Blough DET vs. TB 33 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. PHI 34 Jeff Driskel DET INJ vs. TB 35 Taysom Hill NO vs. IND 36 Nick Foles JAC @ OAK 37 Chase Daniels CHI @ GB 38 Mason Rudolph PIT vs. BUF 39 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. MIN 40 Josh Rosen MIA @ NYG 41 Marcus Mariota TEN vs. HOU 42 Ryan Finley CIN vs. NE 43 Brandon Allen DEN @ KC