Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a rookie quarterback out of Denver who may just have what it takes to carry your team to a fantasy championship. Plus, can Ryan Tannehill continue his absurdly good play for yet another week? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.
Quarterback Outlook Week 15
It’s only been two games, but Drew Lock (QB17) already looks like the best quarterback to be drafted by the Denver Broncos under the John Elway general manager era. To be frank, Lock’s performance in Week 14 was phenomenal. The former Missouri Tiger went toe-to-toe with Deshaun Watson, and flat-out outplayed him.
Lock completed 81.5% of his passes this past Sunday and has now tossed five touchdowns to two interceptions over his first two career starts.
Lock will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday. KC has been much improved over the past few weeks at defending the QB position from a fantasy perspective, allowing no more than 11.76 fantasy points to the position over their last two games.
With that said, it’s not like the Chiefs secondary is impenetrable. The team had allowed an average of nearly 21 fantasy points to opposing QBs over a four-game stretch prior to Week 13.
Drew Lock beat up on the Houston Texans secondary a week ago, now it’s Ryan Tannehill’s (QB3) turn to give it a shot.
News broke this past Sunday morning that the Tennessee Titans perceive Tannehill as their QB of the future, and are looking to lock him down long-term. Tannehill did nothing but reassure the Titans belief in the former Dolphins castoff just a few hours later, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns.
Since being named starter, Tannehill is the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position on a per-game basis, behind just Lamar Jackson. Houston has allowed an average of 26.67 fantasy points to QBs over seven of their last nine games.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Quarterbacks TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
2
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
@ TEN
|
3
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
4
|Tom Brady NE
|
@ CIN
|
5
|Jameis Winston TB
|
@ DET
|
6
|Drew Brees NO
|
vs. IND
|
7
|Patrick Mahomes KC
|
vs. DEN
|
8
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
@ CAR
|
9
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. CHI
|
10
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
vs. ATL
|
11
|Jared Goff LAR
|
@ DAL
|
12
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
@ WAS
|
13
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
@ ARI
|
14
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
15
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
@ OAK
|
16
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ PIT
|
17
|Drew Lock DEN
|
@ KC
|
18
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
@ NYG
|
19
|Philip Rivers LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
20
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
21
|Daniel Jones NYG INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
22
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
@ NO
|
23
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
@ LAC
|
24
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
@ GB
|
25
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
@ SF
|
26
|Eli Manning NYG
|
vs. MIA
|
27
|Kyle Allen CAR
|
vs. SEA
|
28
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
@ BAL
|
29
|Andy Dalton CIN
|
vs. NE
|
30
|Derek Carr OAK
|
vs. JAC
|
31
|Devlin Hodges PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
32
|David Blough DET
|
vs. TB
|
33
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
34
|Jeff Driskel DET INJ
|
vs. TB
|
35
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. IND
|
36
|Nick Foles JAC
|
@ OAK
|
37
|Chase Daniels CHI
|
@ GB
|
38
|Mason Rudolph PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
39
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
40
|Josh Rosen MIA
|
@ NYG
|
41
|Marcus Mariota TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
42
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
vs. NE
|
43
|Brandon Allen DEN
|
@ KC
-
