Fantasy Football Week 17 WR Rankings: Is Steven Sims Jr. Legit?

This week, we examine an undrafted rookie receiver who has strung along a plethora of strong performances, firmly placing himself on the fantasy radar in what is, for many, the latter part of their two-week championship round.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 17

Earlier in the season, it was Terry McLaurin who stole headlines in Washington. Then, Kelvin Harmon began to show promise. Yet, in recent weeks, no Redskins pass-catcher has been more explosive and more productive than undrafted slot receiver Steven Sims Jr. (WR32).

Remember when Trey Quinn was anointed the slot position in Washington earlier this season? Well that ship has certainly sailed. Sims Jr. starred in Week 16, finishing as the fourth-leading fantasy scorer at the wide receiver position with 25.3 points.

However, Sims Jr.’s performance was certainly no splash in the pan. The wideout has become a major part of the Redksins passing game of late, averaging 9.3 targets per game over the last three weeks, including seeing double-digit targets come his way in back-to-back games.

Sims Jr. will have a great chance to build off of his stellar performances vs. Dallas this coming week. While Dallas does allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this year, they have struggled in recent games against receivers out of the slot.

Since Week 11, every slot receiver to face off with Dallas has registered 71+ receiving yards or scored at least one touchdown against the ‘Boys. In fact, over that span, Dallas has allowed an average of 16.24 points to the slot position, including holding none of those players below 11.6 points.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

1 Michael Thomas NO @ CAR 2 Julio Jones ATL @ TB 3 Davante Adams GB @ DET 4 Chris Godwin TB D vs. ATL 5 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. TEN 6 Julian Edelman NE vs. MIA 7 DJ Moore CAR INJ vs. NO 8 AJ Brown TEN @ HOU 9 Amari Cooper DAL vs. WAS 10 Tyreek Hill KC vs. LAC 11 Allen Robinson CHI @ MIN 12 DJ Chark JAC vs. IND 13 Jarvis Landry CLE @ CIN 14 Robert Woods LAR vs. ARI 15 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE 16 Breshad Perriman TB vs. ATL 17 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF 18 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. OAK 19 Deebo Samuel SF @ SEA 20 Adam Thielen MIN vs. CHI 21 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ CIN 22 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. ARI 23 Keenan Allen LAC @ KC 24 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. PHI 25 TY Hilton IND @ JAC 26 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. CHI 27 Christian Kirk ARI @ LAR 28 Terry McLaurin WAS @ DAL 29 Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI 30 John Brown BUF vs. NYJ 31 Michael Gallup DAL vs. WAS 32 Steven Sims Jr. WAS @ DAL 33 Greg Ward Jr. PHI @ NYG 34 Anthony Miller CHI @ MIN 35 DeVante Parker MIA @ NE 36 DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF 37 Golden Tate NYG vs. PHI 38 Kenny Golladay DET vs. GB 39 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. NO 40 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ BAL 41 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ LAR 42 Mike Williams LAC @ KC 43 Emmanuel Sanders SF @ SEA 44 Cole Beasley BUF vs. NYJ 45 Chris Conley JAC vs. IND 46 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ BUF 47 Kenny Stills HOU vs. TEN 48 Robby Anderson NYJ @ BUF 49 Russell Gage ATL @ TB 50 Justin Watson TB vs. ATL 51 Brandin Cooks LAR vs. ARI 52 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BAL 53 Marquise Brown BAL vs. PIT 54 Zach Pascal IND @ JAC 55 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. IND 56 Auden Tate CIN vs. CLE 57 Randall Cobb DAL vs. WAS 58 Hunter Renfrow OAK @ DEN 59 Keke Coutee HOU INJ vs. TEN 60 N’Keal Harry NE vs. MIA 61 James Washington PIT @ BAL 62 Danny Amendola DET vs. GB 63 Sammy Watkins KC vs. LAC 64 Kelvin Harmon WAS @ DAL 65 Nelson Agholor PHI INJ @ NYG 66 Marcus Johnson IND @ JAC 67 Tajae Sharpe TEN @ HOU 68 Alex Erickson CIN vs. CLE 69 DaeSean Hamilton DEN vs. OAK 70 Corey Davis TEN @ HOU 71 Mohamed Sanu NE vs. MIA 72 Tim Patrick DEN vs. OAK 73 Mecole Hardman KC vs. LAC 74 Cody Latimer NYG vs. PHI 75 Albert Wilson MIA @ NE 76 Tyrell Williams OAK @ DEN 77 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. MIA 78 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI @ NYG 79 Phillip Dorsett NE vs. MIA 80 Adam Humphries TEN INJ @ HOU 81 John Ross CIN vs. CLE 82 Isaiah Ford MIA @ NE 83 Kendrick Bourne SF @ SEA 84 Tre’Quan Smith NO @ CAR 85 Allen Lazard GB @ DET 86 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. ARI 87 Demaryius Thomas NYJ @ BUF 88 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO @ CAR 89 Geronimo Allison GB @ DET 90 M. Valdez-Scantling GB @ DET 91 Willie Snead BAL vs. PIT 92 Malik Turner SEA vs. SF 93 Pharaoh Cooper ARI @ LAR 94 Taylor Gabriel CHI @ MIN 95 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. LAC 96 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF vs. NYJ 97 Seth Roberts BAL vs. PIT 98 Robert Foster BUF vs. NYJ 99 Andy Isabella ARI @ LAR 100 Rashard Higgins CLE @ CIN 101 Miles Boykin BAL vs. PIT 102 KeeSean Johnson ARI INJ @ LAR 103 Tavon Austin DAL vs. WAS