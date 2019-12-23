Fantasy Football Week 17 WR Rankings: Is Steven Sims Jr. Legit?

Getty Steven Sims of the Washington Redskins

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine an undrafted rookie receiver who has strung along a plethora of strong performances, firmly placing himself on the fantasy radar in what is, for many, the latter part of their two-week championship round.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 17

Earlier in the season, it was Terry McLaurin who stole headlines in Washington. Then, Kelvin Harmon began to show promise. Yet, in recent weeks, no Redskins pass-catcher has been more explosive and more productive than undrafted slot receiver Steven Sims Jr. (WR32). 

Remember when Trey Quinn was anointed the slot position in Washington earlier this season? Well that ship has certainly sailed. Sims Jr. starred in Week 16, finishing as the fourth-leading fantasy scorer at the wide receiver position with 25.3 points.

However, Sims Jr.’s performance was certainly no splash in the pan. The wideout has become a major part of the Redksins passing game of late, averaging 9.3 targets per game over the last three weeks, including seeing double-digit targets come his way in back-to-back games.

Sims Jr. will have a great chance to build off of his stellar performances vs. Dallas this coming week. While Dallas does allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this year, they have struggled in recent games against receivers out of the slot.

Since Week 11, every slot receiver to face off with Dallas has registered 71+ receiving yards or scored at least one touchdown against the ‘Boys. In fact, over that span, Dallas has allowed an average of 16.24 points to the slot position, including holding none of those players below 11.6 points.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

1

 Michael Thomas NO

@ CAR

2

 Julio Jones ATL

@ TB

3

 Davante Adams GB

@ DET

4

 Chris Godwin TB D

vs. ATL

5

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

vs. TEN

6

 Julian Edelman NE

vs. MIA

7

 DJ Moore CAR INJ

vs. NO

8

 AJ Brown TEN

@ HOU

9

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. WAS

10

 Tyreek Hill KC

vs. LAC

11

 Allen Robinson CHI

@ MIN

12

 DJ Chark JAC

vs. IND

13

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ CIN

14

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. ARI

15

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. CLE

16

 Breshad Perriman TB

vs. ATL

17

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. SF

18

 Courtland Sutton DEN

vs. OAK

19

 Deebo Samuel SF

@ SEA

20

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. CHI

21

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

@ CIN

22

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. ARI

23

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ KC

24

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. PHI

25

 TY Hilton IND

@ JAC

26

 Stefon Diggs MIN

vs. CHI

27

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ LAR

28

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ DAL

29

 Darius Slayton NYG

vs. PHI

30

 John Brown BUF

vs. NYJ

31

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. WAS

32

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

@ DAL

33

 Greg Ward Jr. PHI

@ NYG

34

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ MIN

35

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ NE

36

 DK Metcalf SEA

vs. SF

37

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. PHI

38

 Kenny Golladay DET

vs. GB

39

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. NO

40

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

@ BAL

41

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ LAR

42

 Mike Williams LAC

@ KC

43

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

@ SEA

44

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. NYJ

45

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. IND

46

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ BUF

47

 Kenny Stills HOU

vs. TEN

48

 Robby Anderson NYJ

@ BUF

49

 Russell Gage ATL

@ TB

50

 Justin Watson TB

vs. ATL

51

 Brandin Cooks LAR

vs. ARI

52

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ BAL

53

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. PIT

54

 Zach Pascal IND

@ JAC

55

 Dede Westbrook JAC

vs. IND

56

 Auden Tate CIN

vs. CLE

57

 Randall Cobb DAL

vs. WAS

58

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

@ DEN

59

 Keke Coutee HOU INJ

vs. TEN

60

 N’Keal Harry NE

vs. MIA

61

 James Washington PIT

@ BAL

62

 Danny Amendola DET

vs. GB

63

 Sammy Watkins KC

vs. LAC

64

 Kelvin Harmon WAS

@ DAL

65

 Nelson Agholor PHI INJ

@ NYG

66

 Marcus Johnson IND

@ JAC

67

 Tajae Sharpe TEN

@ HOU

68

 Alex Erickson CIN

vs. CLE

69

 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

vs. OAK

70

 Corey Davis TEN

@ HOU

71

 Mohamed Sanu NE

vs. MIA

72

 Tim Patrick DEN

vs. OAK

73

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. LAC

74

 Cody Latimer NYG

vs. PHI

75

 Albert Wilson MIA

@ NE

76

 Tyrell Williams OAK

@ DEN

77

 Jakobi Meyers NE

vs. MIA

78

 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI

@ NYG

79

 Phillip Dorsett NE

vs. MIA

80

 Adam Humphries TEN INJ

@ HOU

81

 John Ross CIN

vs. CLE

82

 Isaiah Ford MIA

@ NE

83

 Kendrick Bourne SF

@ SEA

84

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

@ CAR

85

 Allen Lazard GB

@ DET

86

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. ARI

87

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

@ BUF

88

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

@ CAR

89

 Geronimo Allison GB

@ DET

90

 M. Valdez-Scantling GB

@ DET

91

 Willie Snead BAL

vs. PIT

92

 Malik Turner SEA

vs. SF

93

 Pharaoh Cooper ARI

@ LAR

94

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

@ MIN

95

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. LAC

96

 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF

vs. NYJ

97

 Seth Roberts BAL

vs. PIT

98

 Robert Foster BUF

vs. NYJ

99

 Andy Isabella ARI

@ LAR

100

 Rashard Higgins CLE

@ CIN

101

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. PIT

102

 KeeSean Johnson ARI INJ

@ LAR

103

 Tavon Austin DAL

vs. WAS
