Fantasy Football Week 17 WR Rankings: Is Steven Sims Jr. Legit?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine an undrafted rookie receiver who has strung along a plethora of strong performances, firmly placing himself on the fantasy radar in what is, for many, the latter part of their two-week championship round.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 17
Earlier in the season, it was Terry McLaurin who stole headlines in Washington. Then, Kelvin Harmon began to show promise. Yet, in recent weeks, no Redskins pass-catcher has been more explosive and more productive than undrafted slot receiver Steven Sims Jr. (WR32).
Remember when Trey Quinn was anointed the slot position in Washington earlier this season? Well that ship has certainly sailed. Sims Jr. starred in Week 16, finishing as the fourth-leading fantasy scorer at the wide receiver position with 25.3 points.
However, Sims Jr.’s performance was certainly no splash in the pan. The wideout has become a major part of the Redksins passing game of late, averaging 9.3 targets per game over the last three weeks, including seeing double-digit targets come his way in back-to-back games.
Sims Jr. will have a great chance to build off of his stellar performances vs. Dallas this coming week. While Dallas does allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this year, they have struggled in recent games against receivers out of the slot.
Since Week 11, every slot receiver to face off with Dallas has registered 71+ receiving yards or scored at least one touchdown against the ‘Boys. In fact, over that span, Dallas has allowed an average of 16.24 points to the slot position, including holding none of those players below 11.6 points.
Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
1
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ CAR
|
2
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ TB
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
@ DET
|
4
|Chris Godwin TB D
|
vs. ATL
|
5
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
6
|Julian Edelman NE
|
vs. MIA
|
7
|DJ Moore CAR INJ
|
vs. NO
|
8
|AJ Brown TEN
|
@ HOU
|
9
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
10
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
vs. LAC
|
11
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
@ MIN
|
12
|DJ Chark JAC
|
vs. IND
|
13
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ CIN
|
14
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
15
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
16
|Breshad Perriman TB
|
vs. ATL
|
17
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. SF
|
18
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
19
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
@ SEA
|
20
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
21
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
@ CIN
|
22
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
23
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ KC
|
24
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
25
|TY Hilton IND
|
@ JAC
|
26
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
27
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ LAR
|
28
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ DAL
|
29
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
30
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
31
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
32
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
@ DAL
|
33
|Greg Ward Jr. PHI
|
@ NYG
|
34
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ MIN
|
35
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ NE
|
36
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
vs. SF
|
37
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
38
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
vs. GB
|
39
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. NO
|
40
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
@ BAL
|
41
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ LAR
|
42
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ KC
|
43
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
@ SEA
|
44
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
45
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. IND
|
46
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
47
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
48
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
49
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ TB
|
50
|Justin Watson TB
|
vs. ATL
|
51
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
52
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ BAL
|
53
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
54
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ JAC
|
55
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
vs. IND
|
56
|Auden Tate CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
57
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
58
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
@ DEN
|
59
|Keke Coutee HOU INJ
|
vs. TEN
|
60
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
vs. MIA
|
61
|James Washington PIT
|
@ BAL
|
62
|Danny Amendola DET
|
vs. GB
|
63
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
vs. LAC
|
64
|Kelvin Harmon WAS
|
@ DAL
|
65
|Nelson Agholor PHI INJ
|
@ NYG
|
66
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
@ JAC
|
67
|Tajae Sharpe TEN
|
@ HOU
|
68
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
69
|DaeSean Hamilton DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
70
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ HOU
|
71
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
vs. MIA
|
72
|Tim Patrick DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
73
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. LAC
|
74
|Cody Latimer NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
75
|Albert Wilson MIA
|
@ NE
|
76
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
@ DEN
|
77
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
vs. MIA
|
78
|JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI
|
@ NYG
|
79
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
vs. MIA
|
80
|Adam Humphries TEN INJ
|
@ HOU
|
81
|John Ross CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
82
|Isaiah Ford MIA
|
@ NE
|
83
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
@ SEA
|
84
|Tre’Quan Smith NO
|
@ CAR
|
85
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ DET
|
86
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
87
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
88
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
@ CAR
|
89
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
@ DET
|
90
|M. Valdez-Scantling GB
|
@ DET
|
91
|Willie Snead BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
92
|Malik Turner SEA
|
vs. SF
|
93
|Pharaoh Cooper ARI
|
@ LAR
|
94
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
@ MIN
|
95
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. LAC
|
96
|Isiaiah McKenzie BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
97
|Seth Roberts BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
98
|Robert Foster BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
99
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
@ LAR
|
100
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
@ CIN
|
101
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
102
|KeeSean Johnson ARI INJ
|
@ LAR
|
103
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
vs. WAS
-
