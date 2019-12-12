21 Best Football Gifts for NFL Fans this Christmas

Football gifts are great ways to surprise the NFL fans on your seasonal shopping lists. And we’ve compiled a bunch of the more popular items to help make your job easier.
Whether it’s clothing, equipment, accessories, or something more, you’ll be sure to find the perfect gifts for your favorite NFL fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show support for your favorite team while on the golf course with the NFL 3-Pack Contour Head Cover Set.
The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.
The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrids and rescues. It might be winter, but it’s always golf season for the die-hards. And spring is just around the corner.
Want to see more options? Check out these golf headcovers for irons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A scarf and glove set is a popular gift idea during the holidays, but instead of buying a dull plain item, go all out with the NFL-themed set from Littlearth. Made of soft polyester knit, you’ll be sure to stay warm during the cold winter months.
The scarf features the team logo, while the gloves have the team name in rubber print. The set is officially licensed and is one size fits most.
Especially with the cold weather already here, this set makes one of the best football gifts for NFL fans.
For other options, take a look at more NFL Winter Accessories available at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The Nike Game Jersey is something every die-hard NFL fan needs.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, the jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability, screen print name, numbers, and logos, a tagless collar, and an NFL shield at the collar. It’s also machine washable and officially licensed.
The jersey pictured here is Lamar Jackson, quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.
Browse a wider selection of NFL Game jerseys from all teams for men, women, and kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show off your team pride in a very unique way with the NFL Hover Helmet.
Featuring team colors, the helmet is 1/2 the size of a regulation model and thanks to the electromagnetic force, it stays suspended in mid-air and continually spins. An LED light at the base illuminates the helmet so it will stand out in the dark and can be used as a night light.
Ideal for the home, office, or fan cave, the NFL Hover Helmet is definitely one of the best football gifts for NFL fans and one of the more original and unique. It’s perfect for the younger fans, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Winter is here and it brought the cold weather with it. But the over-sized NFL 12th Man Plush Raschel Throw from Northwest is designed to keep you warm during those frigid days, whether you’re at Gillette Stadium cheering on the Patriots or curled up on the couch.
Measuring 80 inches by 60 inches, the blanket is large enough to keep the biggest fans cozy.
The blanket is made of 100 percent polyester and features 12th Man signature graphics and wordmarking with the team color binding around the edges. The soft throw is also machine washable. The Patriots are shown here but most NFL teams are available.
If you’re looking for a different style in a smaller size, check out The Northwest Company’s “Deep Slant” Throw, which measures 46 by 60 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Robes make for excellent and creative football gifts and this model from The Northwest Company is highlighted by its silky smooth texture.
Made of 100 percent comfortable polyester, the robe has two front pockets, a silk tie belt, and two belt loops on both sides so the waist size can be adjusted. It measures 26 inches by 47 inches long. Machine washable and dryable, the robe is available in most NFL teams. The San Francisco 49ers are pictured here.
Shopping for your wife or girlfriend? Take a look at the NFL Satin Kimono, which also a smooth satin feel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tailgate games make awesome gifts for football fans and if you’ve ever been to a stadium on gameday, you’ll notice that cornhole is one of the most popular.
The officially licensed bundle includes 2 durable, wooden boards measuring 2 feet by 4 feet. The boards are made of 1/8-inch plywood and have collapsible legs for easy storage. There are horizontal braces on the back of the board for added support. Both boards have a vinyl graphic showing off your favorite squad’s logo in team colors. Each board weighs about 16 pounds.
Also included are 8 regulation size bean bags (6 inches by 6 inches, 16 ounces). Each bag is double stitched and has weather-resistant filler.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help the NFL fan on your gifts list stand out at the next tailgate party or BBQ with the Rawlings 3-Piece Furniture Kit, which features 2 chairs and a table.
Highlighted by your favorite team’s logo in bright team colors, each chair is durably built and can hold up to 250 pounds. There is a drink pocket on the left arm. The table also has the Pats logo and 2 drink holders. Each piece easily collapses for simple transport.
Officially licensed by the NFL, each kit comes with a handy canvas bag for easy and protective storage when not in use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Winters can be harsh — snow, sleet, ice, rain, wind, you name it. The NFL Winter Windshield Cover from Frostguard will help keep your windshield from frosting over and save you time by not having to spend 15 minutes defrosting and scraping.
Made of durable, weather-resistant PVC lining, the cover protects both your windshield, wiper blades, and side mirrors. It takes just seconds to attach and it provides a secure fit thanks to the elastic straps. It also comes with a storage pouch.
Standard size measures 60 by 40 inches and extra large is 68 by 40 inches, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding the right size for your vehicle.
Browse a wider selection of NFL Auto Accessories for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The NFL 48-Can Rolling Cooler from Logo Brands is ideal for any fan who likes to tailgate or BBQ.
The exterior is made of 100 percent polyester and the interior has a heat-sealed, leak-proof lining, so there will be no messes. It’s also big enough to hold 48 12-ounce cans of your favorite beverage and ice. There are also additional pockets (both zipped and mesh) for extra storage.
It features a pull out handle with in line wheels so it’s easy to transport anywhere you need to go. If you’re on different terrain like a beach where it might be tough to pull through sand, the cooler is equipped with backpack straps so you can carry it. The team’s logo is embroidered on one of the front zip pockets.
Looking for something a little bit smaller? Take a look at the Coleman Insulated Insulated Cooler/Lunch Box Bag, which has a 9-can capacity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stylish and comfortable are two words that come to mind when talking about the NFL Wilder Center Stretch Fit Hat from OTS.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the structured fit hat features cool dry materials that is aerated and is designed to keep you cool and comfortable even on the hottest days.
The fitted hat has a curved bill and an embroidered team logo with contrast stitching to make it pop off the black base color. The curved bill and structured fit will help the hat keep its shape over the years.
The officially licensed hat is available in two sizes — Medium/Large and Large/Extra Large.
Browse a wider selection of NFL Hats & Beanies for men, women, and children at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Keep warm this winter in style while showing off team pride in the NFL Antigua Fortune Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket.
Made of 100 percent soft polyester, the jacket features embroidered fabric applique, coverstitching and binding at the collar, cuff, and bottom hem, and a zippered sleeve pocket that can hold smaller accessories.
Check out more NFL Sweatshirts & Jackets for men, women, and children at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the better football gifts for NFL fans is a simple hoodie. Who doesn’t want a soft, warm hoodie for the winter?
This fleece sweatshirt from OTS is made of 60 percent cotton/40 percent polyester and features distressed team logo for an old school look, a hood with drawstrings, and a front pouch pocket.
Officially licensed by the NFL, most teams are available.
Browse a wider selection of NFL Hoodies for more styles at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wilson Super Grip NFL Football has a composite leather cover for excellent grip when both throwing and catching.
The interior features a butyl rubber bladder for better air retention, durable stitching, and regulation laces.
The ball is available in both regulation and youth sizes.
Football do lose air, so you might be interested in getting a ball pump.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Go back in time with this classic, the NFL Electric Football Game from Tudor Games.
The set comes with 85 total pieces, including two quarterbacks that pass, run, and kick, 70 NFL team and conference stickers to customize for your players, mini footballs, goalposts, and first down markers. The game is designed for players ages 8 years and older.
The field measures roughly 28 inches long by 16 inches wide.
You can also get customized NFL electric football players separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for your next tailgate party, BBQ, or while just lounging at home or at the pool, the NFL ShockBox Bluetooth Speaker from Prime Brands Group will have you listening to your favorite tunes on the go.
Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the speaker has a range of 30 feet and will play for over five hours on a charge. LED lights will shine along with the music.
There is also a microphone for phone calls.
Check out more Prime Brands Group Merchandise, including pro sports headphones, speakers, and cell phone accessories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FOCO NFL Team Logo Moccasin Slippers are all about keeping your feet cozy and warm this winter.
The slip-on shoes feature a non-slip sole and a soft polyester lining.
Shopping for your wife or girlfriend? Check out the NFL Ladies Knit High End Boot Slippers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Be the MVP of the next tailgate party with the Football Beer Pong Table from The Pong Squad.
Highlighted by 22 pre-cut cup holders (11 on each side — 10 for the pong game itself and one to hold your personal cup), this table has a football field theme, complete with yardmarkers and endzones. And you can even add your own stickers or decals of your favorite team to it.
The drilled holes prevent cups from sliding around and flipping over on the table top and the liquid spillage will be minimal. It also includes handy hole covers. Measuring 8 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 2.5 feet high, the table folds into a compact size (2 feet by 2 feet) and features a handle for easy transport at 20 pounds.
Browse more Beer Pong Tables at Amazon for other styles and models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carry your cash in style with the NFL Embossed Genuine Cowhide Leather Trifold Leather Wallet from Rico Industries.
Made of genuine cowhide pecan leather marbling, the trifold is embroidered with a large Packers logo in the middle.
There’s an ID window and slots for your debit card, credit cards, and other cards. It also features a fabric divider in the cash compartment and it measures roughly 3 inches by 5 inches when folded.
Take a look at more NFL Wallets for other styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The NFL Tumbler from Great American Products is a perfect gift idea for the commuter as its designed to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
The 16-ounce tumbler is made of stainless steel, so it’s of top quality. It’s also BPA free.
The tumbler also comes with a no-spill lid and has a hand-crafted metal team logo. It’s designed to fit most car cup holders.
Browse more NFL Tumblers at Amazon for different designs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect football gifts help your favorite fan show off their team pride. And this Fremont Die NFL Football Metal Wall Decor Sign is ideal for the fan cave or office.
Measuring 36 inches by 6 inches, it’s made of heavy duty steel so you know it’ll be long-lasting and durable. Officially licensed by the NFL, the sign features automotive-grade enamel paint that really pops with bright team colors.
Browse all Fremont Die Products, which feature plenty of NFL and other professional sports items.