Giannis Antetokounmpo Crowns Himself During Bucks-Lakers Game [Watch]

Yesterday was a big day for the NBA as the current Western Conference leaders, the Los Angeles Lakers played against the Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks. Before last night’s matchup both teams led the league with a 24-4 record.

Prior to last night’s matchup, Bucks’ superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, said that he didn’t think that game was about him going up against the King, LeBron James, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s not about the matchup, me going against LeBron,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s about our team playing well, playing good basketball and going against the Lakers.”

But, after Giannis was dominating on the court last night he couldn’t help but get overly excited and perhaps a little cocky as well. During the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo drained his career-high fifth three-pointer of the game. He first celebrated with a playful wink at the cameras as he jogged past, but he was then seen taking his celebration a bit further. Giannis formed an imaginary crown over his head indicating that he was in fact NBA’s King.

The Bucks ultimately beat the Lakers, 111-104, giving L.A. their second consecutive loss and bumping them down to second in the league. The Bucks now boast a 25-4 record while the Lakers post a 24-5 record.

Bucks vs. Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks had a good start to the game as George Hill came off the bench and almost immediately hit a pair of threes which edged the Bucks over the Lakers by the end of the first quarter, 23-17. The entire Bucks squad then picked up the pace and went on a 25-11 run. Milwaukee outscored Los Angeles by 13 points in the second quarter, to gain a 19-point lead at the half, 65-46.

The Lakers came back in the third quarter as they decreased their 19-point deficit to just eight points by the end of the third. The Bucks didn’t allow the Lakers to steal the lead though and ultimately defeated them, 111-104. Antetokounmpo closed out the game with 34 points, seven assists and 11 boards. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 36 points, five assists and 10 rebounds while James trialed him with 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

Though it is obvious that Giannis was excited about last night’s dub, in a post game interview he made sure to put the team’s win into perspective.

“It’s great we are the No. 1 team in the NBA right now, but at the end of the day, we might see them at the end of the season. So no one is making a big deal about a regular season. Our focus is to take it step by step, game by game and get better,” the Greek Freak said.

"I Wasn't The Number 1 Pick…I Wasn't Supposed To Be Here." Giannis Press Conference | 12.19.19Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks with the media after the Bucks 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Greek Freak finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, a block and a steal in the victory. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BucksYTSub A Kid From Sepolia Who Became The MVP – https://youtu.be/7tnVGkNyfyA All-Access: 2019 MVP Celebration – https://youtu.be/2G5iNwyGC14 Donte DiVincenzo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Cam Reynolds take on Fear District – https://youtu.be/ey85V0Rjnps D.J. Wilson And The Bucks Go Golfing – https://youtu.be/Eg_oCWz4v8E Get highlights on-demand, watch games LIVE and get full stats in our FREE app for iOS and Android. Download: http://Bucks.com/App Connect with the Bucks Facebook: http://Facebook.com/Bucks Twitter: http://twitter.com/Bucks Instagram: http://Instagram.com/Bucks 2019-12-20T07:26:02.000Z

James also gave props to the reigning NBA MVP for his spectacular performance, as he too did his own gesture of a tip of an imaginary hat to what seemed to be the action of him giving Antetokounmpo the crown.

LeBron "tips his hat" to Giannis' career-high 5 threes. pic.twitter.com/CJOC3meSd1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2019

The Lakers are back at home Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. PST against the Denver Nuggets while the Bucks are on the road tomorrow night against the New York Knicks at 4:30 p.m. PST.