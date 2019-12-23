Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Misses Extra Point on Double Doink [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hardly misses. On Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, however, the 24-year-old botched the point after touchdown when the football did a double doink and bounced off both posts before falling to the ground.

Damien Williams caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 23-3 in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.

It wasn't going to take 2️⃣6️⃣ long to find the end zone! pic.twitter.com/L3WK0ox4HD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

When Butker lines up to take the kick, there’s no denying the Georgia native’s talents. After all, he drilled a 56-yard field goal in the first half, adding some considerable stats to his name. However, this attempt did not go his way and in fact instantly made him a trending topic on Twitter.

WE HAVE A DOUBLE DOINK AT SOLDIER FIELD! THIS IS NOT A DRILL. WE HAVE A DOUBLE DOINK AT SOLDIER FIELD! It's the Chiefs that did it this time. Harrison Butker is a god. — Captain Schlasser: Leader of Men (@UrinatingTree) December 23, 2019

Mahomes in the locker room: I’ll give you $5000 if you can double doink in a game Harrison Butker: pic.twitter.com/AvhfD2uHl1 — Hoodie Paxton (@PaxtonClappedV3) December 23, 2019

Harrison Butker is so good, he trolled the Bears, and double doinked! — Brandon McNair (@BNair724) December 23, 2019

Harrison Butker hitting both uprights is the only thing us Bears fans have to cheer for this game 😔 — Adam Susman (@Adam_Susman) December 23, 2019

Nice little shoutout to Cody Parkey by Harrison Butker there 😂#KCvsCHI #SNFonNBC — Trevor Dusheke (@TrevorKD) December 23, 2019

Drill a 56 yarder then a Double Doink? Harrison Butker is a baaaaaaad man #Flex #MentIt — Coach Alex Harrell (@CoachAHarrell11) December 23, 2019

Whether he was in fact trolling the Bears or not, looks like Butker’s miscue managed to generate some laughs from both fanbases.