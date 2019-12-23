Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Misses Extra Point on Double Doink [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hardly misses. On Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, however, the 24-year-old botched the point after touchdown when the football did a double doink and bounced off both posts before falling to the ground.
Damien Williams caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 23-3 in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
When Butker lines up to take the kick, there’s no denying the Georgia native’s talents. After all, he drilled a 56-yard field goal in the first half, adding some considerable stats to his name. However, this attempt did not go his way and in fact instantly made him a trending topic on Twitter.
Whether he was in fact trolling the Bears or not, looks like Butker’s miscue managed to generate some laughs from both fanbases.