Hall of Famer Says He Is ‘Not Surprised’ by Heat’s Kendrick Nunn Play

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Chicago native and Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn. The undrafted rookie back in October became the first rookie to score a hundred plus points in his first five games since two-time Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, achieved it during his time in Seattle.

Nunn is averaging 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game for the Miami Heat through 24 games.

“He’s an experienced older young player,” said Heats coach Erik Spoelstra, per David Santiago of the Miami Herald.

“Coach [Spoelstra] is the base of everything,” Nunn said, according to UPI’s Alex Butler “The word [culture] comes from him. He runs the practices and everything. I’m just taking it from him and putting it into all the players.”

“They are building a championship culture here,” Nunn added. “I know what championship basketball looks like and feels like. I’ve been a part of some championship teams. The culture here is just for that, and I feel like I fit.”

Reggie Miller, Doris Burke, and Alonzo Mourning on Kendrick Nunn

Earlier this season during a TNT broadcast between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Hall of Famer and NBA analyst Reggie Miller mentioned that “Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra found a diamond in the rough with this young man Kendrick Nunn. I mean, he plays with such a maturity to this game,” said Miller. Nunn would finish the game with 28 and 2 rebounds.

Last month, before the Los Angeles Lakers, faced the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, ESPN’s NBA analyst spoke to Fanatics View and shared Kendrick Nunn ‘has been doing some work down in Miami, giving them some much need scoring punch. I tell you Pat Riley seems to be the master of finding diamonds in the rough and turning them into something special, shared Burke.

Meanwhile, Miami Heat great and Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning was a guest on The Jump earlier today with Rachel Nichols and Kendrick Perkins and weighed in on Nunn. Perkins shared a story that he is very close to Nunn’s first agent Richard Gray, and he said there 15 to 20 GMs that told him that this kid will never play in the NBA. Perkins asked Mourning what made the Heat believe in him.

Mourning replied, first of all, we are basketball professionals; we are not perfect at our jobs. So, there a lot of front office people sometimes make decisions that they wish they can change.”

“So, we were fortunate enough to identify Kendrick as someone that we can grow and develop, and based on what he showed us this summer isn’t shocking. He had an amazing summer league. I saw him almost every day in her during the summertime getting ready and preparing his body, and now it shows,” said Mourning.

Bulls’ Cobi White Thinks Nunn Could win the ROY

Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke with White earlier this year about the 2019 rookie class.

“I don’t know, us, we’re playing well too, but then you got guys like Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Deandre Hunter, it’s just, I don’t know, all of us are playing really well at the beginning of the season. I know it’s still early, it’s kind of early to make predictions and assume, but I don’t know, I don’t think no one expected all of us to play as well as we do; obviously we’re going to have our ups and downs,” said White.

White would continue: “Definitely Kendrick Nunn. He’s a bucket. I personally didn’t know who he was until summer league, and he was killing at summer league on Miami just going off, and then preseason, he dropped 40 the last game, and then ever since then, he’s been in a crazy rhythm. You know, a lot of people hadn’t heard about him, but he’s definitely earned my respect, you know. It just proves that no matter where you come from, no matter who you are, as long as you’re given the opportunity-I feel like he’s been given the opportunity, and he’s made the most of it.”

The Miami Heat play host to the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, and you can catch the game on ESPN.

