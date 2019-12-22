Isaiah Thomas Goes Into Stands to Confront Sixers Fans [WATCH]

Isaiah Thomas went into the stands to confront to some fans and then got ejected pic.twitter.com/DPhZgsqDH5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 22, 2019

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas’ night ended early after going into the stands to confront fans during the Washington-Philadelphia game. It is unclear what Thomas was upset about, but it was enough for him to go into the first few rows to exchange words with fans. The incident happened during a timeout with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Officials reviewed the confrontation and Thomas was ejected from the game for entering the stands. Thomas gave his headband to another young fan as he headed to the locker room as the video below shows.

Isaiah Thomas is the greatest for this. Finds out he is ejected and before leaving the court gives his headband to a young kid. pic.twitter.com/gzO7Ce8P5c — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) December 22, 2019

Washington Post’s Candace Buckner reported that the fans involved in the incident were believed to be intoxicated.

“According to two fans sitting in the section Isaiah Thomas entered, 2 fans (described as “drunk”) were yelling at IT. This year, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell directed security to eject a Sixers fan. Also Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry got into a shouting match w/ a fan here,” Buckner tweeted.

Thomas Demeanor With the Fans Was Described as Calm

Thomas had 20 points and three assists against the Sixers prior to the ejection. The Wizards guard is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists this season. Aside from the ejection, it has been a promising start to the season for Thomas who has struggled in the years after he was traded from the Celtics. Buckner described Thomas as “calmly” addressing the fans and asking security for help with the individuals.

During a timeout with 2:53 remaining in the Wizards’ 125-108 loss, Thomas left the court at Wells Fargo Center and entered Section 120. According to several fans who witnessed the incident, Thomas went into the stands after two 76ers fans yelled at him. Thomas seemingly calmly addressed the fans before team staffers rushed to intervene. Following a video review, Thomas was ejected.

Former Celtics Teammate Terry Rozier Noted That Thomas Has Found Joy Again on the Basketball Court

It has been a long road back to relevance for Thomas after brief stints with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Nuggets prior to joining Washington this offseason. Earlier this season, former Celtics teammate Terry Rozier told NBC Sports Washington that Thomas appears to have once again found joy on the basketball court.

“I’m just happy for him, just to get that joy back of playing ball,” Rozier noted to NBC Sports. “Whether he ever gets back to where he was at or not, I’m sure he’s just happy to be out there and playing. It’s just a guy that I look to as a big brother that taught me a lot in my first two years…He’s smart, man. He knows basketball. He has watched the game a lot, he has played the game a lot; I’ve seen that myself.”