Minshew Mania Returns as Jaguars Rookie Named Starting QB

Minshew Mania is back and might just be here to stay in Jacksonville this time.

The Jaguars replaced starting quarterback Nick Foles with rookie Gardner Minshew during Sunday’s home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while head coach Doug Marrone confirmed Monday afternoon he would be the team’s starter moving forward. Minshew took over under center after Foles was injured in the season opener and delivered several strong performances despite the Jags winning just four games.

Minshew was benched Week 11 when a healthy Foles returned to the lineup, but the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback struggled in consecutive losses to divisional opponents. Things only got worse Sunday against the Bucs as the Jaguars turned the ball over on their first three drives, which saw Foles throw an interception and fumble the ball on a sack.

Jaguars name Gardner Minshew starting QB for Week 14 vs. Chargers. pic.twitter.com/UiVqmK98tZ — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2019

Minshew wasn’t able to help the Jaguars (4-8) avoid their 28-11 loss, but the rookie flashed some of the promise he showed earlier in the year on a late touchdown drive, throwing for both the score and the two-point conversion. He did, however, throw a pick on the next drive.

Nonetheless, the sixth-round rookie will get the starting nod moving into Week 14’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers while Foles — who signed a four-year contract with $50 million guaranteed this past offseason — moves back to the bench.

