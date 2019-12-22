Jimmy Johnson: If Cowboys Beat Eagles, Give Garrett 10-Year Deal [WATCH]

Not even Skip Bayless can cook up takes this spicy.

Appearing on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson stated his belief that current Dallas head coach Jason Garrett, whose fate is tied to the team’s, should receive a new ten-year contract if his squad defeats the hated Eagles on Sunday, clinching the NFC East.

“He wins today, give him the 10-year contract,” were Johnson’s exact words.

To be fair, Johnson was agreeing to Terry Bradshaw’s point for which he cited Cowboys founder Clint Murchison sticking with legendary coach Tom Landry — despite Landry’s early struggles from 1960-63 — in the form of a decade-long pact, in 1964.

“I know Jerry Jones doesn’t wanna fire this guy, and it’s all over Dallas that he’s gonna be let go,” Bradshaw said. “But don’t forget, Landry in four years was 13-38, and Clint Murchison went in and gave him a 10-year deal. Why not do that to Garrett? [Jones] likes him. He’s a good coach, he’s a great guy. Who are you gonna replace him with? They gotta win today, and they will.”

FOX host Curt Menefee objected to Johnson’s declaration, and rightly so, since the 76-year-old had just claimed that Philadelphia had “no shot” to beat Dallas. The point being, such an “accomplishment” isn’t worthy of an unprecedented commitment.

Johnson’s counter?

“That would make him winning the division two years in a row,” he said, referencing the Cowboys’ 2018 title.

Jimmy Johnson: If the Cowboys win today, give Jason Garrett a new 10-year contract pic.twitter.com/RlbI0GcRkL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 22, 2019

NFL Insider Delivers Substantial Report on Jason Garrett’s Job With Cowboys

In spite of his lame-duck status, Garrett is three wins away — at the least — from ensuring he returns to his post as the Cowboys‘ head man.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport made official Saturday what had been floating around, unconfirmed, over the last two months: Anything less than an appearance in the NFC Championship Game will result in Garrett’s dismissal this coming offseason.

Unsigned beyond 2019, the longtime head man’s road to a new contract begins Sunday in the de facto NFC East title tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Obviously, they have to beat the Eagles on Sunday and they have to get into the playoffs,” Rapoport said. “Jerry Jones has been clear; they need to finish first in this division. Then, when they get to the playoffs, they need to win — and keep winning. Remember, last year they got to the divisional round. That was not enough.

My understanding is, it needs to be the NFC title game or further for Jason Garrett to keep his job. Otherwise, the Cowboys are going to be looking for a new coach for 2020.”

To be sure, this is nothing groundbreakingly new from Rapoport, who reported on Dec. 8 that Dallas is “heading to a divorce with Garrett” barring a deep postseason run. In October, former Cowboys quarterback and current FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman similarly speculated it’s conference-championship-or-bust for the 53-year-old coach.

Jerry Jones Has Interesting Response to Troy Aikman’s Criticism

The Cowboys boss took the high road in response to the Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX broadcaster, who grabbed headlines earlier this month by scathingly critiquing Jones’ ownership ability — or lack thereof, in Aikman’s estimation.

“He is someone that, I can’t tell you how much I respect him and how much I appreciate his lineage with the Dallas Cowboys” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “Apart from these kinds of issues, we’ve had business together, so we’re doing fine.”

Jones added: “He certainly would like to be, it sounds like, he would like to be involved in a long-term involvement in a team, maybe the Cowboys. I understand that.”

Aikman, who may be angling to follow the John Elway/John Lynch model of ex- players-turned-general managers, ripped into Jones amid the Cowboys’ now-extinguished losing streak, all the while defending the embattled Garrett.

“I’m not worried about Jason Garrett. He’ll be just fine, and I think he’s proven the quality of the person he is and also the way he is as a head coach,” Aikman said, per NBCDFW.com. “There’s a lot to this job, there’s a lot to have to overcome. It’s not run traditionally the way most other organizations are. I think that’s to the detriment of the Cowboys.”

“I don’t think you can look at three playoff wins in the last 25 years and surmise that all of the problems over that time have been a result of coaching,” he said. “I think you have to look at the top, and say, ‘how we are doing it from the top’? I think businesses do that. I think organizations, I think anyone worth their salt evaluate it from the top down. And just simply changing the coaching, you know, I don’t know if the results would be all that much different.”

