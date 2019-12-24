Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Made Illegal Requests From Lakers [Report]

Tomorrow is a big day in L.A. Not only is it Christmas day, but the Lakers also play against the Clippers tomorrow for the big battle of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers have always ruled the city as they have brought home 16 NBA Championships. The Clippers have always been the underdog and have never won a title.

This past summer the city gained three big stars that immediately made both teams in L.A. legitimate title contenders. The Los Angeles Lakers already had superstar LeBron James, but this summer they were a part of a blockbuster trade deal that landed Anthony Davis on the team as well which increased the likelihood of the Lakers actually winning this season. The Clippers on the other hand signed two huge superstars when they signed Kawhi Leonard who was in free agency and Paul George via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Leonard signed with the Clippers after he led the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA championship. Now, several months later, there are rumors that Leonard’s adviser/uncle made illegal requests from both the Lakers and Raptors when conversing about signing the reigning Finals MVP.

Illegal Requests

Per Bleacher Report, it has been reported that Leonard’s uncle/adviser Dennis Robertson, had a list of requirements for the Lakers to fulfill in order to sign the Klaw. Those requirement reportedly included: Leonard to receive a partial ownership share, private plane access, a house and a guaranteed amount of endorsement money to secure his commitment. These requests are all in violation of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement therefore were denied by Lakers governor Jeanie Buss.

It is also rumored that similar requests were made to the Toronto Raptors as well. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed to The Athletic that the league is taking these claims seriously and are investigating numerous “activities” from the free-agency period. Currently, the league has not found any evidence of the Clippers participating in any illegal deals.

“We did tell our teams (at the Board of Governors meeting in New York in late September) that we are looking into and continue to look into activities from this summer,” Silver said. “I will also say that we (were) trying to draw a line at this board meeting, and focus everyone on the (free agency) rules going forward. I think that (I’ll) just leave it at that. We are looking at the behavior from the summer. We have and we continue to look at it, but first and foremost we want to change the way business is done going forward.”

Kawhi and the Clippers haven’t made the time to comment on the investigation as they currently have bigger things to worry about. Tomorrow night they face off their rivals for one of the biggest games of the season. The last time that the Clippers played the Lakers was on opening day to which they came up on top, 112-102. They earned the dub without their superstar PG as he was recovering from surgery at the time. Tomorrow night, the team should have PG but it is possible that the Lakers will miss James and AD as they are currently listed as questionable. Tip-off tomorrow is at 5 p.m. PST.