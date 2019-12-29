Kyrie Irving’s Thoracis Bursitis Is a Shouldering Issue for Nets PG

The medical terminology for Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury has become a national story.

Rightly so.

By the age of 27, the Brooklyn Nets point guard has won an NBA Finals, Rookie of the Year, been named a six-time NBA All Star, an NBA All Star MVP.

The first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Irving started out hot this season while averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes of action.

On Monday, I reported that Irving has Thoracic Bursitis and could like miss 2-3 more weeks and is taking his time in his return to basketball related activities.

Nets coach, Kenny Atkinson says that’s not true.

What you’re telling me — whatever that report said is not true,” said Atkinson.

More from Coach Atkinson via the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy:

“We’re still in the same place the last time I talked. Like I said, the thing is we haven’t gotten to the contact with him. We’re on-court workout situation but the contact just hasn’t been cleared yet. I think that’s the next hurdle. I wish I could tell you when that is. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

I hear you. I followed up AND I’m told that that’s what Irving still has.

Thoracic Bursitis is what Kyrie Irving has been medically diagnosed with, according to someone in the know & contrary to what was stated yesterday. Irving is still getting 2nd & 3rd opinions with a 2-3 week timetable likely for the Nets PG’s return. pic.twitter.com/aY7EXN9xXB — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) December 27, 2019

It’s worth noting that the terms shoulder impingement and thoracic bursitis are all within the same family.

It’s like saying muenster cheese is a type of cheese versus just pointing and saying “look at the cheese over there.”

According to the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield: an Impingement refers to excessive contact of the front rotator cuff tendon against the acromion — the part of the shoulder blade that comprises the front corner of the shoulder.

Thoracic bursitis impacts a bursa, which can be found throughout the body where muscles and tendons glide over bones, as Physio Works detailed. A further breakdown of this type of injury comes via Beacon Northo which describes Scapulothoracic Bursitis – inflammation in the bursa under the shoulder blade.

It’s believed that Irving injured his right shoulder on November 12 in a 119-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. Irving made a reverse layup late in the third quarter, hit the ground and was subbed out shortly after, but returned in the fourth.

Since Monday, many have speculated on what ails Irving.

What ails Irving also includes a recent dialogue on NY Radio’s Sports Radio 66 WFAN with Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher.

“I hate to buy into salacious rumors,” said Bucher.

“But I’ve heard from enough different places, and some of which I give credibility, that there’s a lot more going on with Kyrie than just physical issues, that he’s struggling,” Bucher told WFAN.

More from Bucher via a transcript from New York Newsday’s Greg Logan:

“There’s some things that he has to work out, I don’t know, psychologically, mentally, however you want to determine it. “My understanding is that there’s more going on here than just physical issues . . . There are some troubling signs that I’ve been told that there’s more than just physical ailments that he’s dealing with.”

The Nets are currently on the road. They were in Texas last night and lost to the Houston Rockets 108-98.

Coach Atkinson was asked about Bucher’s assessment and stated that he believes that Irving has been great in Brooklyn. “I think he’s going through a tough time with his shoulder and he’s doing everything he can do to get back to playing,” he said.

“I know he’s desperate to get back.”

Saturday marked Irving’s 20th game missed.

Million dollar question: When will he return to an NBA court near you?

Your guess is as good as everyone elses. But the game plan still sounds like everything reported on Monday.

“We’re getting second and third opinions before doing anything,” I was told via a source within the Nets organization on Monday.

I was also told that Irving is “taking his time and trying to get it right” and that it has been made known that “health is the most important thing,” understandably for the Nets point guard.

The Nets will close 2019 in Minnesota; playing the Timberwolves on Monday. Brooklyn will open the year in Dallas and will play the Mavericks on January 2.