Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reveals Free Agency Plans

Anthony Davis’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers is going better than anyone could have expected.

The Lakers are tied for the NBA’s best record at 24-4 and Davis is thriving playing alongside LeBron James. Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game (all team-highs) garnering attention as a Defensive Player of the Year — and even MVP — contender.

However, lurking at the end of the season is the chance for Davis to become a free agent. Next year is a player option on his five-year, $127 million deal. He’ll no doubt opt out because of his potential to make much more money than the $28.7 million he’s due and the ball is in the Lakers’ court to make an offer that will keep him in L.A. long term as the centerpiece of what they hope is a championship stretch.

Anthony Davis Shares Thoughts on Future With Lakers

Davis shared some of this thoughts on his future while speaking with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on First Take Wednesday.

“I still look at it as ‘we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.’ Obviously, the season is going great so far, and I’m trying to stay in the moment and worry about (free agency) when the season is over,” Davis said when asked by Smith about his attitude on free agency. “I feel like we can do something special this year. With the team that we’ve put together and the coaching staff that we have, I don’t think there is anyone who can beat us except the Los Angeles Lakers.

“When that time comes, I’ll think about it and see what’s going on. But right now, I’m trying to focus on this year and winning a championship with the Lakers.”

It may not be exactly what Lakers fans want to hear, but it’s the right thing for Davis to say at this juncture. All the signs — most notably the Lakers success — point to AD being back in purple and gold next season. And if a championship came in Year 1 of his partnership with LeBron, it’d be hard to imagine that he would look at finding a new home.

Anthony Davis Nursing Ankle Injury

Davis has missed just two games this season, the most recent on Tuesday in a loss to the Pacers. Davis tweaked his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend and is still getting back to 100%.

Davis comes with some injury concerns and has also been dealing with a sore shoulder and ribs this season. He’s listed as questionable for the Lakers showdown with the Bucks .

#Lakers' status report for tomorrow's game against the #Bucks: QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Davis (ankle)

OUT: Kyle Kuzma (ankle)

PROBABLE: Rajon Rondo (hamstring) pic.twitter.com/Xt1UVivDc7 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 18, 2019

The Lakers saw their 14-game road winning streak end against the Pacers in a 105-102 loss, seeing late shots by both Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope come up short in the waning second to force overtime.

“We wanted to get LeBron coming off a pin down from Dwight and we didn’t execute the play very well,” Rondo told reporters. “I got a look that I wanted, it just went in and out.”

James had an off night, scoring just seven second-half points.

“Throughout the winning streak, we were able to keep our composure, whether we were up or down, still being able to make a game of it, which we did tonight,” James said. “But sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”

