Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball Plays like Lakers Coach Jason Kidd? TJ Kidd Weighs In

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd is one of the NBA’s greatest point guards.

Kidd impacted the game without being a big scorer and had a knack for making others around him better.

That said, many have compared his style of play to former Los Angeles Lakers point guard and current New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

“It’s a great compliment,” Kidd once told the Los Angeles Times.

“But everybody is different at the end of the day. There’s always comparisons of the great players in this league. Of Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan], Larry [Bird]. There’s always guys who come before for these young players to be compared to. It’s a great compliment. We’ll see.”

Jason Kidd’s Legacy

Kidd was a human triple double machine during his career and he turned the then – New Jersey Nets into contenders.

Jason Kidd’s son, T.J. Kidd was a fixture at Nets games during the team’s New Jersey days at Continental Airlines Arena and Izod Center.

A college student in the Los Angeles-area, he's still connected to the game.

“I believe that Lonzo is a great basketball player,” TJ Kidd told me back in 2017.

“High basketball I.Q,. great passer. He has without a doubt the potential to be great and do great things in the NBA. I think there are some similarities between the two. But I think at the same time, they’re playing in two different eras.”

Kidd led the NBA in assists five times. His 107 career triple-doubles are fourth all-time, trailing Russell Westbrook, and Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson

In 1391 career games, Jason Kidd averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also won an NBA Finals as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, was co-NBA Rookie of the Year in 1995.

Jason Kidd vs. Lonzo Ball by the Numbers

Ball’s story is still being written. The former UCLA producat was part of the trade that brought Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

In NOLA, Ball is currently averaging 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

That statline is pretty much around his career average.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I revisited the Lonzo Ball/Jason Kidd comparison with TJ Kidd.



Check out our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Watching Lonzo Ball with the Pelicans, do you still disagree that Lonzo Ball is similar to Jason Kidd?

TJ Kidd: I think Lonzo is a tremendous basketball player, he’s very smart and I hope he has a great career, I’ll stick with what I said because it’s so hard to compare guys who played in two different eras.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: And with all due respect, I would argue that Lonzo Ball has a more fluid jumper than J Kidd

TJ Kidd: Yeah, well, yes and no, I mean, my dad’s like tenth in All-Time 3-pointers made, or something, which is crazy, considering that coming into the league, they used to call him Ason.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Cause he didn’t have no J!

TJ Kidd: Yes, I think Lonzo is a lot of fun to watch, and i’m excited to see what they’re going to do at full strength because they’re also not at full strength just yet.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: They’re a young team, but they’re going to be a problem for many years to come.

TJ Kidd: Oh, without a doubt, 100%.

Lakers & Pelicans’ Season

The New Orleans Pelicans are benefitting from the play of Brandon Ingram who is currently averaging 25.2 points per contest.

New Orleans who have been without rookie standout, Zion Williamson have won three straight games and are currently sitting at 10-23 in the NBA’s Western Conference. The Pelicans close 2019 Sunday night in Houston where they’ll face a third seeded Rockets team that are 22-10.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a 25-7 record and are in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference following 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday Night.

LA plays the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.