Lakers Reveal Troublesome Injury Status for LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers may be without their biggest star when they face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in a matchup of Western Conference contenders.

The Lakers revealed that LeBron James is doubtful for the contest against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said James sustained the injury against the Pacers and played through it in a 111-104 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

There is no timetable for a return yet for James.

So, what exactly is a thoracic back strain? It is described as a muscle or tendon injury in the upper or middle back. It may result in pain, muscle spasms, swelling, or stiffness, according to Drugs.com.

Vogel said he believes it happened on a drive to the basket and an ensuing collision with one of the Pacers bigs.

James has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He’s among the early contenders for the MVP with his strong showing in his 17th season, leading the Lakers to a 24-5 record.

Load Management Not Part of Plan for LeBron James

James has been vocal that he doesn’t want to sit out games for load management this season.

“Y’all want me to sit out?” James told The Athletic during the Lakers’ recent road trip. “I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game and they’re there to come see me play and if I sit out, then what?

“That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play, play for my teammates and if I’m healthy, then I’m going to play.”

James played in just 55 games last year as the Lakers missed the playoffs, breaking The King’s 13-year streak of making the playoffs. But with that time off came a recharged LeBron, who has been tearing it up alongside his All-Pro teammate Anthony Davis.

Vogel has said they plan to obey any plan James has for his number of games play this season.

“He knows that we’re open-minded and even encouraging him to look for smart opportunities to recharge the batteries,” Vogel said. “But we’re respecting what he wants to do and he wants to be in there. So, like I said, we’re going to respect that.”

That being said, it should be noted the Lakers last game came on Thursday, so by missing the game on Sunday James gets nearly a week off for recovery before taking on the Clippers on Christmas Day.

Lakers Hopeful Kyle Kuzma Can Play Against Denver

The Lakers are hoping Kyle Kuzma can return to the lineup against the Nuggets to help with the burden of James’ possible absence. Kuzma has missed five games with a sprained ankle, but Vogel is optimistic that the Lakers will have him back soon.

“He’s ramping up his activity,” Vogel said of Kuzma. “We’re hopeful that, again, no timeline, we’re hoping he gets a full practice in on Saturday and could potentially be available on Sunday.”

Kuzma is averaging 11 points and three rebounds off the bench and gives the Lakers another 3-point option.

Anthony Davis, who missed one game with an ankle injury during the road trip, is probably against Denver.

