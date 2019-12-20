Rajon Rondo Backs LeBron James in Beef With Former Teammate

Former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett has been in the spotlight this week, making the media rounds for Uncut Gems, a movie he stars in alongside Adam Sandler.

While on the Bill Simmons podcast, Garnett had some strong comments on the Celtics rivalry with LeBron James and the Heat, breaking down some of the feelings he had — and still has — about the Los Angeles Lakers star that stems from their battles in the 2010 and 2012 playoffs.

“Let me say something to you: The C’s, we didn’t give a [expletive] about LeBron,” Garnett told Simmons. “We didn’t fear LeBron, and we didn’t think that he could beat all five of us. And that’s how it felt.

“He was trying to consolidate because he didn’t want the pressure on him. You understand?” Garnett said, a reference to James moving squads from the Cavaliers to the Heat.

Simmons talked about how the Celtics felt they could “break” James in Game 5 the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, a game Boston won 94-90 to take a 3-2 series lead. However, behind James’ 76 points over the next two games, the Heat eliminated the Celtics, advancing to beat the Thunder for the first of LeBron’s two titles with the Heat.

“We broke LeBron. So, get your ass out of here with that. You understand how he got to Cleveland, how he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that? So stop bringing that up, all right?”

Garnett continued: “The league knew that they had an agenda in which we wasn’t part of the agenda. You understand? Right And that’s how they ended up winning that series. Yeah, I said it.”

Kevin Garnett’s Former Teammate Rajon Rondo Defends LeBron James

Garnett is still a prevalent face in NBA circles but said a group he won’t socialize with is that Heat squad — LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh specifically.

“It’s real,” Garnett said. “They don’t [expletive] with us, we don’t [expletive] with them.”

Well, one core member of that Celtics team who’s on good terms with James in Rajon Rondo — now a teammates with LeBron on the Lakers. Rondo smiled when asked about KG’s comments on Thursday.

“He’s blowing up everywhere right?” Rondo said. “I love LeBron. He’s one of my favorite teammates i’ve ever played for. He’s a very unselfish person.

“Can’t really hate him honestly. Back in the day when we played against him, that’s the mindset that you have. … It’s a different perspective actually being in the locker room with him and understanding how genuine of a person he is off the court.”

Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Garnett Spitting Facts

Another member of that Celtics team that ended up being a teammate of James later in his career was Kendrick Perkins. He weighed in on the beef as well, taking Garnett’s side.

“One thing about KG is he spit facts,” Perkins said while on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast. “Listen, Bill Simmons ain’t help the situation either. He egged him on. He got what he wanted. He poked the bear.

“But, you know, that to me — I can look at it the way KG is saying it. And one thing about it, I’m never going against my big brother.”

