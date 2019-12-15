Will Smith Reveals Shocking Details About ‘Bad Boys’ on Lakers LeBron’s Show

The latest episode of HBO’s ‘The Shop’ Uninterrupted featured a star-studded cast, starring Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter. It also featured six-time MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia, three-time Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper, stand-up comedian and actor Martin Lawrence, Four-time Grammy Award-Winning Artist & Actor Will Smith, and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

During the show, Will Smith shared out of all the movies he has done, such as Men in Black, Independence Day, ALI, Wild Wild West, I, Robot, and Hitch, to name a few. The one people ask about the most is Bad Boys.

“Of all the movies that I have done, Bad Boys is the one that people walk up to me on the street, and say when are you going to do another one. They don’t say that about I am Legend, Men in Black it’s like Bad Boys is the one, that people feel there is meat on the bones,” revealed Smith.

“At the time, two black leads it like Uh. Martin [Lawerence] fought to have me in Bad Boys, and the big part of the original success was because, after that, [producer] Don [Simpson] and [producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer] refused to like it be a black movie. They fought the studio and said it’s not a black movie. It’s a movie that the world needed to see. That everybody would love because of the actors in the movie not because the actors in the movie are black. There is a perception essentially that black people can’t sell movies globally. They say things like black films don’t travel,” said Smith.

Smith is someone that has been around the world as a hip hop artist, winning four Grammys for hit singles ‘Summertime,’ ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ (with DJ Jazzy Jeff), ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and Men in Black. So, he knew that it wasn’t too much of a stretch to get fans to pay to watch a movie. When he has already sold out Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The original Bad Boys movie is a Sony Pictures release and hit theaters on April 7, 1995, and went on to gross $141,407,024 per boxofficemojo.com on a $19,000,000 budget. The Michael Bay film is about two Miami police detectives that are protecting a witness. During a murder investigation that involved stolen drugs from the evidence room in their police department.

What Was It Like for Smith and Martin Lawerence to Play, 26-Year-Old Detectives?

Maverick Carter asked both Smith and Martin Lawrence what it was like to play 26-year-olds in the film. Being that they were both older than that at the time.

“For me, just trying to look like I did in the past, but I had to come to grips that I wasn’t that age no more,” said Lawrence. “That s*** was over. I’m a grown a** man with a gut now. I just take it as a sign of success, but it works for the movie. It is perfect because of the direction he [Will Smith] is going in with the movie, and the direction I’m going in is perfect, Lawrence said.

Smith and Lawrence are currently filming the third installment of Bad Boys entitled ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ which is slated to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.

