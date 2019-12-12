Lakers Veteran Ejected After Near-Fight With Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley and Orlando Magic forward Wes Iwundu hit the showers early on Wednesday, getting ejected for a fourth quarter tussle.

The incident started with Iwundu and Dwight Howard getting in a pushing match, with Dudley then coming in and escalating the situation. Dudley had to be restrained by a ref while yelling at Iwundu and the other Magic players. Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams and Howard also got technical fouls.

Dudley was having the best game of his season so far, hitting 3-of-4 3-pointers and finishing at plus-16 — the highest mark on the Lakers.

Iwundu, a Magic bench player, had six points and three rebounds in 17 minutes of work.

The Lakers won the game 96-87.

Jared Dudley Doesn’t Mind Getting His Hands Dirty

It wasn't completely unexpected from Dudley, who's now in his

During the Lakers media day, he said that he’d take on anyone who touched LeBron or Anthony Davis.

“Any flagrant foul on LeBron James, just give me the $20,000 fine. It’s on, straight up. Anyone touches Anthony Davis or LeBron James, that’s part of my job here. I’ve made my money, they can make my minimum … Nah, they can’t take that. They can’t take that.

“But no, I think you’ve got to have it throughout the year. You’ve got to have one or two guys. I mean, that’s not my role, but you stand for your guys, and so even though it’s not the old days where you could fight and get that, there’s a certain thing you have to have.”

Dudley was also apart of a big scuffle in last year’s playoffs while a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He and Jimmy Butler revved up an altercation after Joel Embiid committed hard foul on Jarrett Allen.

“Yeah, for sure I send a message,” Dudley said after the ruckus. “When you have a guy giving flagrant fouls, I mean Joel Embiid is second in the league in flagrant fouls. So for that elbow he had before just to have a flagrant 1, no fine, no nothing, laughing in the media, if you think that a team that I play on is going to have (to accept) that, that’s another thing coming, especially on this young team.”

So while some while make fun of Dudley for not looking like a superstar athlete on the court, there’s no doubt he’s one of the biggest “glue-guy” veterans out there and won’t think twice about stepping up for his teammates. If the Lakers want to make a run at a championship, that’s a great attribute to have on the roster.

Avery Bradley Returns to Lakers Lineup

Avery Bradley made his much anticipated return to the Lakers lineup, playing 17 minutes and netting just two points. He also grabbed a pair of rebounds and finished plus-12, behind only Dudley and Alex Caruso.

Avery Bradley (leg) is back! He returns vs the Magic on a minutes restriction. What do you think about his all-time Lakers starting five? https://t.co/Wda75J3NBi (via @LakersTalkESPN) pic.twitter.com/6m2uDBliWf — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) December 11, 2019

Bradley had been sidelined with a hairline fracture in his leg that forced him to miss a month.

The Lakers are in the midst of a massive five-game road trip that closes with a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19. The Bucks have matched the Lakers incredible 21-3 start and it could conceivably be an NBA Finals preview.

