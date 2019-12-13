Raven’s Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick’s QB Rushing Record [WATCH]

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson added another milestone to his MVP campaign this season on Thursday night and this one got him into the record books.

Jackson set the NFL record for rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback, gaining 27 yards on the ground during the opening drive on Thursday night against the New York Jets.

The dynamic superstar surpassed the mark set by Michael Vick in 2006, who rushed for 1,039 yards with the Atlanta Falcons.

Coming into Thursday, Jackson was the favorite to win the league’s MVP award, having had thrown for 2,677 yards, 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, while rushing for 1,017 yards and seven scores.

Needing only 23 yards to break Vick’s record, Jackson didn’t waste time on Thursday, carrying the ball three times for 27 yards.

The record-setting run came on a 3rd and 1 at the Jets’ 16-yard line, as Jackson faked a hand-off to running back Mark Ingram III and rolled to his right for a five-yard gain.