Lamar Jackson is on the second season of a four-year, $9.4 million contract with the Ravens, per Spotrac. Jackson’s salary for the 2019 season is $910,529, a bargain for an NFL quarterback playing at his level.

Jackson is still on his rookie contract and his salary will eventually go up to $1.7 million in 2021. The Ravens gave Jackson a $4.9 million signing bonus which is factored into the total contract number.

Even the Ravens did not see Jackson having this much of an impact this soon as Baltimore passed on him with the No. 25 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Ravens ultimately traded back into the first round to select Jackson with the No. 32 pick. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta discussed why the Ravens selected Jackson shortly after the draft.

“Even though I knew we’d have to pay a price to do it, we felt like we had basically recouped the price from all the picks we had gotten, whether they were picks this year or next year,” DeCosta told BaltimoreRavens.com. “…He was a player that some people in this building were tremendously excited about. Lamar just brings a lot of dynamic qualities that we’re excited to see…As we spent more time with him, things that stand out with him: competitiveness, humility, drive, all those factors that we believe in in players. He was a guy that we thought was a great combination of intangibles and physical ability.”

Jackson Declined to Sign With an Agent & Appointed His Mom as His Manager

VideoVideo related to lamar jackson’s contract: how much money is ravens qb’s salary? 2019-12-12T18:15:09-05:00

Jackson has a strong sense for the business of football and has no problem blazing his own path. Rather than signing with an agent, Jackson decided not to have one and instead appointed his mother, Felicia Jones, as his manager. Jackson discussed the decision at the NFL Combine.

“I know coming in as a rookie, agents don’t negotiate anything really,” Jackson told Bleacher Report. “You know you’re gonna get the salary you’re gonna get, and I decided I don’t need him. He’s going to be taking a big cut of my paycheck anyway, and I feel I deserve it right now.”

Jackson Has His Own Apparel Company

Jackson’s salary is low when compared to most NFL quarterbacks since he is on his rookie deal. With the way Jackson is playing, there will be plenty of endorsement opportunities for the quarterback to recoup some of this money. Jackson already has launched the Era 8 Apparel company featuring different clothing options inspired by the Ravens star.

Penn Live reported that Jackson does not have an endorsement deal with a shoe company like many star athletes. Nike, Under Amour and Adidas among others, are sure to be knocking at Jackson’s door soon to try to sign him to a contract.

“If they come to me correct and we talk the right numbers and stuff like that, I do see myself with it,” Jackson said, per Penn Live. “But for now, it’s wild dog, Era 8 Apparel, and we’re going to keep it going as that.”