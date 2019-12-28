LeBron James Responds After Being Called Out By Kyle Kuzma’s Trainer

LeBron James isn’t adding more drama to the situation.

Just a day after James was called out by teammate Kyle Kuzma’s trainer, Clint Parks, the three-time NBA champion is taking the high road. While being interviewed by the media on Saturday afternoon, the veteran small forward diffused the situation, saying that there’s no tension between him and Kuzma.

“Kuz came to me yesterday after practice and told me what was going on and that was it. I don’t really care for somebody’s trainer or whatever the case may be. Everyone can have their own opinion,” James said. “Any time someone wants to get some notoriety they can throw my name in and people are gonna pick it up. that’s why you’re asking me about it. Because my name was in it. I’ve never met the guy, I don’t know the guy, I could care less for the guy. Whatever the case may be, I wish him the best.”

Clint Parks Also Trains Kawhi Leonard

The call-out by Kuzma’s trainer, Parks, made headlines on Friday. Parks also happens to train Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

After Leonard’s Clippers defeated James’ Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, Parks took to Instagram to make a critical post about James.

“Watching Kawhi highlights from yesterday. NOBODY wants to speak on how sharp his skill set is compared to Lebrons. It’s clear who’s really in the LAB and who isn’t. Let me hear the excuses I’m on vacation I got nothing but time.”

He continued: “Turn the film on. Somebody was dodging SMOKE yesterday and it wasn’t Kawhi.”

Kyle Kuzma’s trainer sending out LeBron isn’t working hard and is scared of Kawhi Kuzma tweets out “call a spade a spade” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DjauNwZRrg — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) December 27, 2019

Kuzma himself also had an ill-timed tweet, responding by saying “Call a spade a spade.”

Kawhi Outplayed LeBron on Christmas Day

The comments followed a strong performance by Leonard, which saw the 28-year-old outplay James. The reigning Finals MVP scored 35 points on an efficient 11-of-19 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and led the Clippers back from a 15-point deficit.

As far as James was concerned, he had an all-around performance with a stat line of 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The problem was that James did it on 9-of-24 from the field and 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.

James — currently in the midst of his 17th season — knows all too well not to make this into a bigger deal than it already is. The Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and will attempt to right the ship when they play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday night.

During an interview with Ryan Ward of Clutch Points, James discussed how the Lakers can snap their four-game losing streak.

“I think defensively we got back to how we play defense tonight,” James added. “Offensively, we have to be better. I had some late turnovers in the fourth quarter that were very costly and we missed a lot of our perimeter shots, including myself. We just have to be a little bit better.”

One thing is for certain — there is no beef between James and Kuzma for comments made by a trainer that the four-time MVP has never met.