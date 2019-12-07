Lincoln Riley Cowboys’ NFL Coaching Rumors Won’t Go Away

Oklahoma can advance to the College Football Playoff with a win over Baylor, but Lincoln Riley’s name continues to be mentioned as a candidate to be the Dallas Cowboys’ next coach. To be clear, the rumors are mostly one-sided at this point as it is the Cowboys who are reportedly interested, while Riley’s desire to coach in the NFL in more of an unknown. Jason Garrett is still the coach in Dallas but all signs point to the Cowboys moving on after the season ends.

It does not help that the Big 12 Championship takes place at AT&T Stadium, and if Jerry Jones squints hard enough he can see Riley coaching on the same field with a star on his visor. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys have an interest in Riley along with Urban Meyer and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“Jerry Jones says Jason Garrett will remain the coach but I can confirm a very real interest in Urban Meyer. In fact, I’m told Stephen Jones spoke with him recently. Lincoln Riley remains a strong candidate & file this name as a possibility Clemson OC Tony Elliott per sources,” Slater noted on Twitter.

The Cowboys Are Reportedly “Smitten” With Riley

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jones family has a relationship with Riley since the recruitment of Jones’ grandson, John Stephen Jones. Rapoport described the Jones’ family as “smitten” with Riley after meeting him and even watching film with the Oklahoma coach during John Stephen’s recruitment.

“I am told keep on eye on Lincoln Riley, the promising young coach out of Oklahoma,” Rapoport noted, per FanSided. “Here’s one of the reasons why. The Joneses, Jerry and Stephen, already have formed a close relationship with Lincoln Riley going back to the recruitment of walk-on quarterback John Stephen, who is Jerry Jones’ grandson. Lincoln Riley took a home visit with the Joneses … That is the time they realized what a genius this guy was at offensive football and how they became smitten with him.”

Riley Helped Produce Back-to-Back No. 1 Draft Picks With Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray

Lincoln Riley will be tempted to leave Oklahoma for the NFL – Paul Finebaum | Golic and WingoPaul Finebaum joins Golic and Wingo to discuss Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley's likelihood to go to the NFL, along with California signing the "Fair Pay to Play Act" that allows athletes to collect endorsement money as of 2023.

This is not the first time Riley has been mentioned as an NFL candidate. The league’s interest in the Oklahoma coach is not going away anytime soon. Riley has coached the last two quarterbacks who were back-to-back No. 1 draft picks.

Riley is also thought to be one of the brightest offensive minds in football at a time when this is exactly what the league is coveting in new hires. Last December, Riley downplayed the NFL rumors saying he was not interested “right now” and pointed to having a good situation at Oklahoma.

“I can’t tell you how I’m gonna feel in 10 years, but no, not right now,” Riley told the New York Post. “If I wasn’t at one of the elite programs in the country, maybe, but no, I’m very happy where I’m at right now. If it was 20, 30 years ago, where there were some major differences, maybe. … The way the college game has evolved, financially it’s a lot better situation now when you compare it to NFL teams. We’re at a place where we’re happy, and we don’t take that for granted. I love coaching at Oklahoma, love coaching college football.”

Riley’s salary at Oklahoma is $6 million as part of a contract that incentivizes him to stay in Norman, per USA Today. Riley has not jumped at an NFL opportunity yet, but the Cowboys job would be in a different stratosphere than the previous openings. If the Cowboys are not able to lure Riley from Oklahoma, it would appear he will be with the Sooners for the foreseeable future.