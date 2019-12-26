Lions 2020 Mock Draft Rundown: Ohio State Stars in Focus for Detroit

The Detroit Lions have slipped down the stretch to end the 2019 season, and their reward seems to be a decently high pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

When the time comes, who are some of the latest projections to be Detroit picks? Unsurprisingly, most stay on the defensive side of things which makes sense considering Detroit’s needs are very overwhelming there.

Here’s a look at this week’s latest rounds of projections for the Lions in terms of who they might land in the draft, and some familiar stars show up on the mocks.

Lions Draft Projection, CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Trapasso keeps a theme rolling from the last installment, with Okudah as the top pick for the Lions at No. 3. As he says, the team needs plenty of things, but defense is high on the list, and Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

Career stats so far: Career stats so far: 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, Fansided (Corey Kinnan)

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn. A vote here for Brown, who might be the second best defensive lineman in the draft only behind Chase Young. Interestingly, Kinnan says that Brown would represent Detroit’s best lineman pick since Ndamukong Suh. Safe to say the Lions need that kind of help, and would be smart to try and get either Young or Brown given their intensive needs on the defensive side of the ball. In this instance, which could be a plausible scenario, Brown is the pick for the team.

Career stats so far: 165 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 8 passes defended, 4 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. Safe to call this a certifiable dream scenario for the Lions here, as Young is thought to go much higher than even pick No. 3. If it were to happen, though, Iyer doesn’t see the Lions passing on Young and it’s tough to think they would. The team would likely simply take the best pass rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft and not think twice. This would be a miracle Lions fans are likely going to have to hope for.

Career stats so far: 30.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, 9 forced fumbles

Lions Draft Projection, Bleacher Report (Kristopher Knox)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Yet another vote here for Okudah from Knox and the Bleacher Report crew. While this one has no insight, it’s safe to say that Okudah’s emergence for the Lions is similar for many of the other reasons seen in analysis. He’s big, and looks the part of one of the emerging lockdown cornerbacks in the league for the future.

