Referee Revealed for Lions vs. Broncos Week 16

The Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos are finishing out their disappointing 2019 seasons, and have learned which official will be handling their game in Week 16.

This week, it was revealed that veteran NFL referee Craig Wrolstad would be on the call for Lions and Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Wrolstad himself isn’t a common referee for the Lions, but he has worked two Detroit games since 2017.

In terms of the Broncos, Wrolstad is a much more common referee. He’s worked at least one Denver game every year since 2015, the year after he started as a full time referee. Wrolstad has worked a game for both of these teams in 2019. He worked Detroit’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, while he also worked the Broncos’ season opening battle against the Oakland Raiders in Week 1.

Craig Wrolstad Facts

Wrolstad has worked in the league since starting as a field judge in 2003. It took him 10 years to rise to the role as a full time official, joining that group in 2014. Wrolstad has worked several playoff games lately, including the AFC Championship in 2014 between the Broncos and New England Patriots. Additionally, he also worked the AFC Divisional game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

In terms of penalties, this season, Wrolstad has thrown 203 total flags. He averages 15.62 flags per-game, which is a decently high total. The Lions, however, have certainly seen worse.

Lions-Broncos About Draft Positioning

Rather than worry about a potential blown call by Wrolstad and crew impacting playoff positioning, the Lions and Broncos will each likely be thinking about how a win or a loss could impact where they will be slotted in the impending NFL Draft.

Last week, Detroit fell to 3-10-1 on the season, and remained slotted within the top five. Thanks to the Washington Redskins’ late collapse, however, they were denied of moving up in the draft standings for yet another week.

Eagles rallied for a win in Washington, so the Lions (3-10-1) will stay put at pick No. 5. The three teams ahead of them are all 3-11. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 15, 2019

In spite of this, though, the Lions did manage to see a positive result in one game. The New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins, leaving them with three wins. That sets up a scenario where the Lions could still theoretically climb as high as the No. 2 pick in the draft providing some things go their way.

As this explains, the Lions can continue their losing ways, they have a good shot to slide further up in the top five given the teams will be facing off in the coming weeks head to head. It’s more than likely that the Lions have done enough to secure a very high selection now, but there is a chance for them to move up even further in the weeks ahead if they keep losing and things go their way.

Denver, meanwhile, has seen a recent run of wins move them back just a bit outside of the top 10. A loss in this game could get them back on track to move back to within the top 10 for picks.

What role will Wrolstad have in who wins or loses? That will be left to find out Sunday afternoon.

