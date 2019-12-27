Kenny Golladay’s 2019 NFL Season Most Impressive by a Lions Player

The Detroit Lions haven’t had a banner season in many ways, but arguably, their most impressive player has been Kenny Golladay.

It’s hard to show the kind of consistency Gollday has given the revolving door at quarterback, but stunningly, the wideout has managed to have his best season in the league with the trio of Matthew Stafford, Jeff Driskel and David Blough at quarterback.

For weeks, it hasn’t mattered who has been throwing the ball, because Golladay has been there to catch it. The offense as a whole might be taking a bit of a back seat, but Golladay’s production has been something folks have marveled at, such as ESPN’s Field Yates.

While playing with 3 different QB, Kenny Golladay leads the NFL in receiving TD (11), is 3rd in yards/catch (18.0) and posted his second straight 1,000+ yard season. Another dominant year for him. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2019

The Lions have even lost other weapons in the offense like T.J. Hockenson, Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones to injury, which many would assume would cast the spotlight directly on Golladay. It has, and the wideout still manages to put up numbers and have elite showings in games.

Truthfully, with play like this, Golladay has made his case as the team’s MVP in 2019. It’s tough to imagine many other players being able to deal with all the change Golladay has seen and yet still remain consistent enough to have a career best season.

While the Lions might be frustrated with how their season turned out, Golladay shouldn’t be whatsoever.

Kenny Golladay Makes Lions History in 2019

Not only is Golladay is one of the leading receivers in the NFL, he’s snagged 8 touchdowns thus far, and has been piling up the yardage as well as the impact plays for the Lions, who have been incredibly needy for big plays this season.

Lucky for Detroit, Golladay is making explosive plays a habit for the team. How much of a habit? Golladay has broken records for the Lions that have been standing for decades. As the team’s PR account pointed out on Twitter, Golladay has caught a touchdown 40 yards or more in three straight games, something which hasn’t been done in 88 years since 1931.

The last player to accomplish the feat? Bill McKalip, who managed to do it with the Portsmouth Spartans. In other words, the last time the Lions had a wideout as explosive as Golladay, they weren’t even officially the Lions yet.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until now, Golladay has been having an excellent season catching the ball. He’s put up 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns going into the season finale. He’s had some huge games already this season, and five times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2019 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

The Lions are going to be happy to keep Golladay in the mix for 2020, and his emergence as one of the top wideouts in the NFL will be easy to see next season with more team health.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Provides Family an Awesome Christmas Surprise