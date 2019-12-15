Lions’ Matt Patricia Ripped on Internet During Game

The Detroit Lions were busy getting smacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and plenty of folks took aim at embattled head coach Matt Patricia for the effort his team was showing.

Patricia, a tough 9-19-1 coming into Sunday’s game, has seen questions arise about his future with the Lions, and there are only likely to be more qustions that come up after the tough game the team played against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It took Detroit most of the first half to get their offense going, and while that was happening, the team’s defense was getting carved up.

That led to people continuing to go in on the coach and blast him for what he’s done with the team so far.

what does Matt Patricia do, exactly — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 15, 2019

The comparison between Bruce Arians of Tampa Bay and Patricia is an interesting one as well. One is an offensive guru and the other is known for defense.

Bruce Arians has come in and done wonders for Jameis and this Bucs offense. Subsequently, Matt Patricia has come in and………#Lions — Matt Dery (@DerySpeaks) December 15, 2019

Perhaps another thought is that Patricia, when “done” in Detroit, might find his way back to a team that has New England ties much like the Miami Dolphins do.

Matt Patricia, 2020 Dolphins associate head coach? https://t.co/Hu8yg3pKDC — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 15, 2019

Additionally, others are taking the time to point out that Jim Caldwell might have been a better coach and a better record than Patricia has had in Detroit.

They were killing the Lions on Red Zone for firing Jim Caldwell and hiring Matt Patricia. The Lions wanted to change the culture, which they did. The problem is they made it worse. 👌🏾 — Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) December 15, 2019

The bottom line? Nobody has said whether or not the coach’s job is in jeopardy, but efforts like this certainly don’t help the argument that Patricia should come back, especially after another tough effort most of the day Sunday.

Matt Patricia’s Lions Tenure

Patricia came to the Lions fresh off success in New England in 2018, and struggled out of the gate to capture the attention of the locker room. A bumpy start paved the way to a more solid finish in 2018 with the team only winning six games, but defeating squads like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, which offered hope.

Patricia has helped the Lions stay in games for the most part in 2019, something which the team struggled with in 2018, but has not gotten them over the hump at closing. That’s perhaps his biggest wart so far as a boss, combined with a lousy defense that has not picked up the program whatsoever. Patricia might get more of a pass considering the absurd amount of injuries he’s dealt with, but it’s hard to ignore that in his tenure as coach, the Lions have had the same discipline problems plague them that always have through the years.

The bet is that both Patricia and Quinn get a mulligan on 2019 considering the rash of injuries that have set the team back, while also living with the understanding that 2020 is likely the make or break year for this group

Writers Calling for Lions to Fire Matt Patricia

According to a couple of writers, the end for Patricia should be near as coach of the Lions after how miserable things have turned for Detroit in 2019. According to Bob Wojnowski of the Detroit News, it’s time for Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn to go. Here’s just a portion of what he had to say.

It didn’t end there, however. NJ.com’s Darryl Slater had Patricia high on his list of hot seat rankings for coaches placing only behind Pat Shurmur. According to Slater, Patricia simply isn’t a good coach whatsoever.

Patricia is taking heat from quite possibly every single angle as his season has spiraled out of control, and that only continues to be the case as Detroit was struggling in yet another contest.

