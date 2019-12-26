Matthew Stafford Has Awesome Surprise for Family on Christmas [WATCH]

Matthew Stafford is one of the best players on the field for the Detroit Lions, but even such, his top work does continue to come off the field.

Once again that was proven to be the case at the holiday season. Stafford surprised a family in need with plenty of gifts and fun, and the video of the encounter went viral over the holiday season. Stafford even showed up to play Madden with the kids.

Here’s a look at the video:

This is awesome… Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly surprised three young boys who recently lost their father by showing up to their house with Christmas presents. Stafford even played them in Madden, as himself. 🙌💯 (via Deana Harb/FB) pic.twitter.com/isVoTWUUdd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2019

As for the backstory, it surfaced later on the internet. The boys had lost their father and were huge Lions fans, and Stafford was coming to connect at an important time of year.

Such stories only prove the goodness of the Stafford family. They have done this before at Christmas time, and have made a habit out of surprising acts of generosity.

Matthew Stafford’s Leadership

Even though he’s hurt, Stafford continues to show up for the community in a big way. There’s no doubting the fact that Stafford deserves a ton of credit for his generous actions. Through the years, he’s been selfless and has led the Lions by example on and off the field of play. Even when hurt, Stafford shows up and manages to play through the pain in order to take his team where he wants it to go, and he continues to be a rock for the community as well.

For this reason, Stafford is the perfect potential recipient of this award for the team. After the offseason he had with his wife, he deserves to get the love for being a team and community leader.

Doing small acts like this only prove that to be the case more and more.

Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Stats

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford has been on a tear so far this season, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions while also going well over 1,000 yards already on the young season. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play has been a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. The hope for fans is that he has a quick recovery and can get back soon for a team that badly needs him on the field.

The hope is Stafford can win big for the team, as he certainly deserves it given all he has done off the field to help families.

READ NEXT: Saints Fan Promises Huge Gift to David Blough