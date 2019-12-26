Lions-Packers Referee Revealed for Week 17

The Detroit Lions saw their season fall apart with a loss to the Green Bay Packers earlier this season, and a big reason why was due to the referees.

Detroit was doomed by questionable hands to the face penalties which sparked the Green Bay comeback and left bitter fans smarting about potential bias. This week, they won’t be faced with the same crew, but will have another one they’ve seen before this season.

Shawn Hochuli has been revealed by the league as the referee for Week 17’s matchup for the Lions and Packers. Hochuli already presided over a Detroit loss this season to the Oakland Raiders, and has worked a few Lions games in the last few seasons on the field.

Regardless of the standings of both teams, it’s always important to note which official is dealing with the Lions and Packers game.

Shawn Hochuli’s History

Taking over for his very notable father Ed, Hochuli joined the NFL as a referee in 2018. Prior to that, he had been a back judge and a side judge in the league. From there, one of the first games that he ever called was a Lions game against the San Francisco 49ers. That day, Hochuli made a close call late which cost the Lions a shot at winning when he threw a borderline flag for defensive holding on Quandre Diggs, which nullified an interception by safety Tracy Walker.

Other than this game, Hochuli doesn’t have a long track record as an NFL official, having only worked for one full season. In Detroit’s two games with Hochuli last year, a total of 34 penalties were called, which is on the moderate side. This season, Hochuli has thrown 178 total flags, which is a fairly average total.

Hochuli is on pace to finish well under his 2018 penalty total of 253 total flags.

Why Lions Lost to Packers in October

During the October game, Detroit struggled to score despite a lighting quick start against the Packers and couldn’t muster nearly enough offense to get the job done.

Detroit managed to be doomed by a couple close calls, and many would argue that was the biggest reason the team lost the game. Mostly, they were doomed by their own inability to execute and get over the top in the moment. That has been a big problem most of the way in 2019 for the team along with injuries.

On the day, referee Clete Blakeman made two questionable hands to the face calls which helped prolong a Green Bay drive late and multiple other close calls. It certainly was not the only reason the Packers won, but it was a major reason for the significant swing in momentum that played out. Most everyone who watched the game could tell just how big an impact the flags made in the outcome of the game.

In order to win this game, they will have to play much better. It will be interesting to see with Hochuli on the call if the referees play as big a role in this game as they did when the two sides clashed in October.

READ NEXT: Lions-Packers Preview: A Second Deep Dive