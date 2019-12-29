LSU vs. Clemson/Ohio State: Spread & Prediction for National Championship

LSU is headed to New Orleans to take on either Clemson or Ohio State for the national championship, barring a miraculous comeback by Oklahoma. LSU would be a three-point favorite over either the Tigers or Buckeyes, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal games, LSU was a one-point favorite over Ohio State and a 1.5 point underdog against Clemson. The Tigers’ dominant performance against the Sooners makes it hard to see LSU as an underdog in either matchup, especially in what will be an unofficial home game in New Orleans.

Joe Burrow continues to cement his status as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Bengals fans may want to start buying jerseys featuring the LSU quarterback.

LSU Is Expected to Be Favored Over Either Clemson or Ohio State

LSU enters the national championship undefeated and will face another undefeated foe in the title game. Clemson would offer an intriguing matchup given their championship pedigree. Trevor Lawrence leads a core group that has already won a national title. Like LSU, Clemson does not lack big-play receivers as they are led by Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross among other playmakers. Travis Etienne is one of the top running backs in the country to give Clemson a balanced attack.

Ohio State would mean LSU would have to deal with all-world pass rusher Chase Young. Justin Fields has been stellar for the Buckeyes since transferring from Georgia and taking over the Ohio State offense. Ohio State does plenty of damage on the ground as well thanks to J.K. Dobbins.

Prior to their matchup with Oklahoma, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron declared the team had their eyes on more than just a Peach Bowl victory. LSU looks poised to do just that.

“This is my job,” Orgeron noted prior to the Peach Bowl. “It’s not about me. It’s about the team, it’s about the state of Louisiana. When you come to LSU, the expectations are high. Obviously, when you have the amount of talent we have on this football team, and the great coaches that we have, these are expectations that you have to meet at LSU. Obviously, proud of our football team. This is not our final destination. We came here for a playoff game.”

National Championship Prediction: LSU Continues Their Perfect Season

It is hard to imagine any team stopping LSU in the title game. Their weakness was said to be their defense, but the Tigers pass rush played a big role in LSU being able to jump out to an early lead against Oklahoma.

Burrow has the LSU offense looking like the best unit in the country, and it is not particularly close. We like Orgeron to bring a title back to Baton Rouge as the Tigers roll in the national championship.