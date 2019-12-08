LSU QB Joe Burrow Somehow Escapes to Throw a Bomb in Potential Play of the Year [WATCH]

LSU QB Joe Burrow continues to add to his highlight reel for his Heisman candidacy this season.

Burrow had been elusive all day long against Georgia in the SEC championship game, but what may turn out to be his Heisman moment came in the third quarter when he escaped what looked like a certain loss to throw a 71-yard pass that broke the game completely open.

With Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker baring down on him for a sack that would have dropped LSU for more than a 10-yard loss, Burrow somehow eluded him — not once, but twice — and escaped to roll out to his right towards the sideline. Burrow, then on the run, threw a bomb on the money to receiver Justin Jefferson that went for a huge 71-yard pick-up.

Joe Burrow with one of the plays of the season 😱😱😱 @LSUfootball (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/Ds2X0GuSvl — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 8, 2019

The play was a back-breaker for Georgia, as it set up a four-yard TD pass from Burrow to Terrace Marshall Jr. to extend the Tigers’ lead to 27-3 in the third quarter.

Joe Burrow Sets SEC’s Single-Season Record For TD Passes

History in the SEC. Joe Burrow sets a new single-season SEC record with his 45th touchdown pass of the season. https://t.co/KYsAtxyL77 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 7, 2019

Burrow’s 23-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter on Saturday during the SEC championship game was a historic one.

The TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead was Burrow’s 45th on the season, which set an SEC single-season record.

Burrow eclipsed the previous record of 44 that was set by former Missouri QB Drew Lock in 2017.

Burrow is all but a Lock for Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow’s record-breaking season has catapulted him into the driver’s seat to take home the Heisman Trophy award next Saturday night in New York.

Burrow came into the weekend as an overwhelming favorite to win the honor, listed as a massive -2500 favorite according to Odds Shark as of Dec. 3.

It’s been a meteoric rise to stardom for the senior QB who began the season with 40-1 odds of winning the Heisman, which was 11th-best, per William Hill.