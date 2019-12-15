Mavericks MVP Hopeful Leaves Game with Ankle Injury [WATCH]

Mavericks MVP Hopeful Leaves Game with Ankle Injury [WATCH]

Clippers Mavericks

Getty Images Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks against Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Doncic was forced to leave Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat with an apparent ankle injury. The Dallas Mavericks star suffered the injury early in the first quarter when Doncic rolled his right ankle while driving to the basket. He limped off the court and back to the locker room. According to the Mavs, Doncic is listed as questionable to return.

