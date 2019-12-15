Mavericks MVP Hopeful Leaves Game with Ankle Injury [WATCH]

Luka Doncic was forced to leave Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat with an apparent ankle injury. The Dallas Mavericks star suffered the injury early in the first quarter when Doncic rolled his right ankle while driving to the basket. He limped off the court and back to the locker room. According to the Mavs, Doncic is listed as questionable to return.

Scary moment in Dallas, as @luka7doncic leaves the game against the @MiamiHEAT early after rolling his ankle. He hopped off the court and wasn't putting any weight on his right foot. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GA7XG7113o — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) December 15, 2019

