Major Coaching Change Expected for Patriots: Report

The New England Patriots might be tasked with a major coaching change in the offseason.

As the Patriots continue to be mired in controversy due to their recent role in the illegal videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ sideline during their Week 13 game, New England is facing possible infrastructure changes in the offseason.

While New England shouldn’t have to worry about Bill Belichick walking away from the Patriots right after the 2019 season, the franchise is facing the real possibility that longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will leave for a head coaching job.

In fact, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe stated that McDaniels will aggressively pursue head coaching jobs in the offseason.

“As for McDaniels, he is expected to aggressively pursue head coaching jobs again this year, but he only got interest from one team last year, and finished third. It is unclear how much his flip-flop on Indianapolis from two years ago will affect his market this time around.”

Josh McDaniels’ Disastrous History as Head Coach

For those that have already forgotten, McDaniels spurned the Indianapolis Colts‘ head coaching job shortly after accepting the position back in 2018.

The 43-year-old McDaniels previously served as a head coach for the Denver Broncos during the 2009 and 2010 seasons and failed miserably as the youngest head coach in the league. He went 8-8 in 2009 after a 6-0 start and was fired before the conclusion of the 2010 season after Denver started out 3-9.

However, enough time has passed for McDaniels to recover from that disastrous two-year coaching stint from a decade prior. McDaniels has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since the 2012 season after serving in that same position from 2005 until 2008.

Nick Caserio Expected to Leave Pats

In fact, Volin speculates that McDaniels could sign on to be the head coach of either the New York Giants or Carolina Panthers. Not only that, he proposes that McDaniels could team up with current Patriots director of player personnel, Nick Caserio.

“There is certainly a possibility of Caserio and McDaniels teaming up — the Panthers and Giants could be good options for that — but one source proffered that Caserio might pair up with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the former Patriots assistant who is having an excellent season and is expected to be one of the top head coaching candidates this year.”

Volin also makes sure to mention in his article that Caserio is not expected to return to the Patriots next season as he’ll be highly sought after on the free agent market. Caserio has served in his current position with the Patriots since the 2008 season and has been involved with the franchise in some sort of capacity since 2001.

“First, let’s talk Patriots. Nick Caserio is set to be a free agent this spring, and he is expected to take full advantage of his freedom, after the Patriots blocked him from becoming the Texans’ GM in June. Caserio should be a hot candidate this year, and he is expected to listen to any and all offers. The Giants and Panthers look like good situations for Caserio, and one source said that Caserio still considers the Texans an option, despite the report last week stating that they will keep their management structure the same for next season. The source did not expect Caserio to return to the Patriots, but did not rule it out, noting that the Krafts could step up with a big offer to Caserio at the last minute out of “desperation,” similar to what they did with Josh McDaniels two years ago.”

We don’t know what will transpire in the offseason, but with Tom Brady entering the final year of his deal with the Patriots and McDaniels/Caserio likely on their way out, this is looking highly likely that New England’s nucleus is in their last season together.