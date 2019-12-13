Ravens Pitched Tight End Mark Andrews to Star On ‘The Bachelor’

While ABC has already picked Hannah Brown’s former runner up, Peter Weber, to star on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, if the decision to pick the franchise’s next leading man was up to the Baltimore Ravens, they would’ve voted for tight end, Mark Andrews.

While the 23-year-old athlete who joined the NFL in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens, he’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019 alone, his fellow teammates want to see Andrews thriving off the field just as much as he is on the field. They want him to find love, a girlfriend who could one day become his future wife.

Over the summer, Andrews, who’s 6’5 and 250 pounds, was unanimously voted by his Ravens’ teammates as best suited to star on the long running reality dating series, The Bachelor, and numerous players agreed to take part in video pitch for their tight-end. The Ravens’ official Twitter account posted the video online, and even tagged the ABC series’ official account to make sure producers took notice.

Andrews Said Being On ‘The Bachelor’ Would Be ‘Weird’ Because There Are ‘Too Many Girls’

While Ravens players Orlando Brown Jr. and Patrick Onwuasor confidently pitched their teammate to be The Bachelor, defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. made sure to note that Hayden Hurst was also “still looking for what he’s looking for.”

Matt Skura had the utmost confidence in Andrews. “He’s got the looks for it, and the personality,” Skura said. “Put it all together and he’d be winner.”

However, Andrews seemed not as thrilled at the idea. “Yeah, I don’t know if I could do ‘The Bachelor,” Andrews said. “That’s too many… that’s too many girls and, you know, one guy, that’s just a little weird for me.”

Andrews Last Known Relationship Was With Girlfriend Kameron Robinson

It appears that the Ravens’ star is currently single. He hasn’t been linked to anyone since he was still playing football at Oklahoma, and was in a relationship with girlfriend Kameron Robinson.

Robinson was also a student at Oklahoma. She majored in public relations, and was a year younger than Andrews. While they dated throughout 2016 and 2017, the last time they were pictured together was when she was his date to the College Football Hall of Fame in December two years ago.

It seems that after Andrews forwent his senior year at Oklahoma, and was drafted by the Ravens in the third round (86th overall) in 2018, his relationship with Robinson didn’t carry over. Andrew signed a four-year $3.5 million contract with Baltimore, which included a a $836,660 signing bonus.

While Andrews racked up 34 receptions for 552 yards in 2018, he’s been one of the top targets for star quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2019. He’s one of Jackson’s most dependable receivers and will be a key player in helping the Ravens accomplishing their goals this season, and make it to the playoffs.

