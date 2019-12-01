Matt Breida Injury: Latest Update on 49ers RB’s Status & Condition

Adam Schefter didn’t lie Saturday night–his source was just a bit misinformed. The NFL insider initially tweeted that San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida, who was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, would play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers’ RB Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019

As it turns out, Sunday morning arrived, and so did news that Breida would miss the 49ers huge contest against the Ravens. Schefter said that the Niners were going to keep Breida out this week to ensure that the running back is healthy for the team’s huge NFC showdown against the New Orleans Saints Week 14:

Update on RB Matt Breida: 49ers want a fully healthy Breida for New Orleans next week, so he will be out today vs Ravens. One more week for Breida. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019

Part of why San Francisco may have decided to keep Breida on the bench this week could be because of the hazardous field conditions in Baltimore. The rain coming down Sunday has caused the field to be a slick and dangerous surface, and players have struggled to maintain their footing early on in the game.

Matt Breida Injury: Will He Be a Difference Maker Against the Saints?

The Week 14 matchup between the 49ers and the New Orleans Saints could very well determine which team has home field advantage in the playoffs this year, so it’s no surprise San Francisco is looking ahead to that game.

The Saints have been excellent against the run this year, giving up just 88.6 yards per game to opposing teams on the ground. Breida will be a solid test for them if he’s fully healthy. He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry on the season, and while he only has one touchdown, he also has a receiving score, and should remain a double-threat coming out of the backfield.

The Saints defense has been weaker against the pass, allowing over 234 yards through the air per contest, but their line has been getting to the quarterback with a stunning frequency. The Saints are second in the league in sacks with 40, behind the 49ers, who have a league-leading 44.

Breida has the ability to burst, find holes and break tackles, so he will be a definite asset to the 49ers against New Orleans. Considering how well the Saints have been rushing the passer, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could opt to lean heavier on the running game than he normally does. If Breida truly is 100% for the Week 14 showdown, he could be a real X-factor for the Niners.

We will keep you updated on Breida’s status as new information becomes available.

READ NEXT: Rams vs Cardinals: Betting Line, Odds & Pick