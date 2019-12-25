Mavericks Luka Doncic Reacts to Making Fan’s Christmas This Year

Before the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 20, 2019, Fanatics view shot a video of a fan by the name of Ethan Mullin nailing a jumper with Luka Doncic watching.

After Mullin drained the basket, he immediately imitates Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell‘s “I got ice in my veins” gesture.

After Mullin hit the shot, Mavericks Owner, Mark Cuban, would tweet out ‘One of the best shots ever.’

Ethan’s brother Kyle Mullin would respond with the message:

“Mr. Cuban, that is my little brother Ethan Mullin. You absolutely made his night and my family cannot thank you enough for hanging out with him, this video literally brought me to tears. He’s going to be glowing for weeks. Wishing you the best and a Merry Christmas from the 215!”

Cuban would reply with, “Ethan is the man. Tell him we were all thrilled to meet him. Luka Doncic is still talking about Ethan and his jumper!”

The Mavericks would later beat the Sixers 119-98 on the road as Tim Hardaway Jr would lead all Dallas scorers with 27 points and added four rebounds. As the Mavericks would when their second game without their star guard Luka Doncic. Who missed his third game with a sprained ankle.

Luka Doncic Sounds off on Viral Moment With Philly Fan

On Tuesday afternoon, Doncic was asked by Fanatics View about the viral moment that he was a part of during pre-game in Philadephia and making his Christmas this year.

” Oh yeah, no problem,” said Doncic. “It’s a pleasure for me, see in the guy [Ethan Mullin] happy, and If I can do something, I’ll do it. And I hope he is happy now.”

Philadephia Sixers Center Joel Embiid Weighs-in on Doncic

After the Sixers fell to the Mavericks on December 20, 2019, their center Joel Embiid was asked to share his thoughts on Luka Doncic, even though he missed the game due to injury.

“He has been great. He has been dominating; obviously, I’m sorry to hear about his ankle, but he is a great player. He is asserting himself into one of the best players in the league,” said Embidd. “I’m a big fan, and when you have a guy [Luka Doncic] like that [someone], that can score the ball everywhere and can distribute the ball things happen. I think he has been doing great.”

Earlier this month, Heat star Jimmy Butler shared that he thought Doncic was sneaky athletic.

“He is tough, he does everything well, and he gets everyone involved, shoots it, gets to the rim, sneaky athletic too. If I had to say that if I had to watch somebody to pay to watch, he goes in that category,” said Butler.

While NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shared why he would love to play with Doncic last week.

“I would love it. I mean, he is a baby LeBron [James] minus the hops, right? I’m just talking overall I would love with Luka. He is a winner, his basketball IQ is through the roof and listen, the sky is the limit for this kid,” Perkins said.

