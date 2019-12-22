Mavericks’ Mark Cuban Reveals Who He Like to See Next on Shark Tank

Shark Tank is currently in its tenth season since it made its debut on August 9, 2009, on ABC with the panel of Shark regulars such as Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John.

In the past, there have been some notable guest sharks such as World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, actor Ashton Kutcher, and Richard Branson, who is the founder of the Virgin Group.

Recently, Mark Cuban was interviewed by Fanatics View’s Brieon Page and was asked if he would like to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z make an appearance on Shark Tank.

“Oh yeah! I would love to see Beyoncé, and I would like to kick Jay-Z’s a** on Shark Tank. I think Beyonce is better in business, and I would love to have them come on Shark Tank. I think that would be great,” said Cuban.

Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic: "HE IS GOING TO BE FINE!" & Wants to Kick Jay-Z's A** on Shark Tank!Watch as Mark Cuban provides an update on Luka Doncic, talks impressive Mavs start, Win vs. Milwaukee & the possibility of Jay-Z/Beyonce coming on Shark Tank (INTERVIEW BY BRIEON PAIGE) #LukaDoncic #MarkCuban #DallasMavs Don’t forget to Subscribe to Fanatics View on YouTube for more exclusive sports content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1 https://www.youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals Basketball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYA8XpBfYwSIDGp6p70Wag Boxing & MMA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMSjEKmxTNrA-LYrU_RtRg College Football Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpm2KGfgIjk_jwjmBhB2Tw Baseball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tk0cTJsg3c9vzwEDzZ6Qw Dallas Mavericks Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamnhAGGMkWF5to0YqNiq1bsu Los Angeles Clippers Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jammARukvS4sznGqqOnmuNcnX Atlanta Hawks Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamn1KeWn-LVW8xZUO-5hcXH7 NBA Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamnaDz4K3X1uGmHQsUpszJpW Boxing Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamkdj7tT4Sldkk3RrZS1AeJB Fanatics View Exclusive Interviews Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamlfv_B5J76s1syrJOt2cw3c Fanatics View is credentialed and recognized by all major sports leagues – including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and sport of Boxing. Fanatics View has been producing original content since 2016 and is one of the most accomplished sports media start-ups in modern history, specializing in exclusive sports video content. Fanatics View is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is independently owned and operated. Want to help Fanatics View grow? Donate to our company by clicking here: https://gogetfunding.com/fanatics-view-original-sports-videos-and-media-production/ Visit us at http://fanaticsview.com/ for daily sports videos & Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & IG https://www.facebook.com/fanaticsview https://www.twitter.com/fanaticsview https://www.instagram.com/fanaticsview 2019-12-19T14:00:11.000Z

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Beyonce Recently Teased her Upcoming Collaboration With Adidas

According to Kara Kia of popsugar.com, Beyoncé’s collaboration Adidas entitled ‘IVY PARK’ will make its debut on January 18. On December 9, 2019, she shared six images on her Instagram.

“My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith, telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with Adidas,” Knowles-Carter shared in an interview for Elle magazine’s January 2020 issue. “It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”

Per Kia, The fierce new campaign imagery debuts Ivy Park gold jewelry (grills, bracelets, and an ear cuff), a pair of Ivy Park x Adidas sneakers in a white-burgundy-gray colorway, and an ’80s shell suit-inspired burgundy leotard with orange piping.

This will be the first collaboration between Knowles-Carter and the Portland, Oregon based company Adidas and, according to Carter, revealed Adidas News. “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” the music superstar said in a statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of [the] business.

I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Jay-Z Reveals His 2019 End of the Year Playlist

With 2019, steadily come to an end, last wee Jay-Z released his end of the year music playlist. According to Billboard’s Michael Saponara it the playlist was unveiled on Thursday [December 19, 2019]; it can be found on Tidel, and it consists of 40 singles. Singles such as Kanye West’s “Follow God,” Russ and Bia’s “Best on Earth,” Tyler, The Creator’s “EARFQUAKE,” DaBaby’s “SUGE,” and Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered.”

READ NEXT: Mavs’ Mark Cuban Says NBA Championship Is The Hardest Thing to Achieve