Mavs Kristaps Porzingis Accepts Actors Apology After Rant

Dallas Mavericks forward Kritaps Porzingis this past weekend was asked by Nick White of Dallas Sports Fanatic did he get a chance to see avid Knicks fan, actor, and comedian Michael Rapaport issue an apology.

“Yeah, I saw that. That was funny, and yeah, I accept it, he’s cool, I always liked him [Michael Rapaport],” said Porzingis.

Rapaport took to Twitter to rant about how he was wrong for about going off on Porzingis for asking out of New York.

“Kristaps Porzingis, I apologize. Tingis pingis, I apologize. You were right, I was wrong. You were right to leave the Knicks when you did the way you did. The fans we were wrong, we shouldn’t have booed you the next time you come back to the garden; hopefully, there are no F***** people there to watch you play this season. I think anybody should up to any more Knicks games until [James Dolan] sales the f***** team, but when you come back to the garden, get an applied from me and you get an apology, I’ll say it to your face, said Rapaport.

Knicks Fans Let Porzingis Know How They Felt About Him Requesting a Trade

Last month, during their annual trip to New York, the Dallas Mavericks took on the New York Knicks, and it was the first time Kristaps Porzingis return to New York since he was traded to Dallas. Unfortunately for Porzingis, the Knicks spoiled his homecoming beating the Mavericks 106-103.

After the game, he was asked about the fans booing him before the game, during, and after.

“I don’t know if their reaction is fair or not. It’s what they know; it’s what they’ve heard. It is what it is,” revealed Fanatics View.

“It doesn’t really matter,” said Porzingis. “I’m not going to try to win them over now. It is what it is. I understand where they are coming from. What happened in the past is in the past. I’m on a new team now, and we just want to win games.”

“He doesn’t deserve this,” Doncic said. “They booed him in the draft. He did a lot of things for the Knicks. Honestly, from my point of view, he didn’t deserve that. But I think he handled it very professionally and it was very difficult for him,” per Brad Townsend.

Porzingis is averaging 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 22 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Rapaport recent spoke with Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, and he shared with Robinson the Brooklyn Nets will never win a championship.

“I think those guys [Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant] are going to be in for a rude awakening because I don’t think that that’s going to work with the two of them. They’re both obviously; I don’t have to talk about how good they are, but the intangibles–and I think they’re both differs, in some way. I think it’s going to wind up hurting them,” revealed Rapaport.

“You know, I think Kyrie clearly doesn’t make anyone around him better. As spectacular as he is and as fun, as it is to watch, I think playing with him, he doesn’t make anyone around him better. Somebody said he didn’t have the cajones to sign with the Knicks. But he had the balls to shoot the ball in Game 7 in Steph Curry’s face. Yeah, that’s hunky-dory, but he’s done nothing by himself. He’s a dribbling, museum-quality artist. But Spencer Dinwiddie is out there getting the same quality of points as Kyrie. He’s got similar stats,” said Rapaport.

“I’m not saying he’s as good as Kyrie, he’s not the closer that Kyrie is, but you know…I don’t know what’s up with him. I don’t know what his deal is, what his situation is and all of that stuff, but you know the Nets are going to be fun with those two but they’re not going to win the Championship. I literally would bet that now. They’re never winning a Championship.”

